Ovechkin gets goal to go before Capitals return home

SAN JOSE – Alex Ovechkin wasn’t going to return to Washington without moving at least one goal closer to Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record.
Ovechkin capped the Washington Capitals’ three-game road trip by scoring their final goal in a 5-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. It was the 887th of his career, moving him within eight of eclipsing Gretzky’s total of 894.
The Capitals head home to open a three-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360, TVAS) with 15 games remaining for Ovechkin to break the record this season. That seems to be the only remaining drama in Ovechkin’s chase of history – whether he’ll break the record this season.
“We’ll see,” Ovechkin said.
Ovechkin had four assists on the trip, including a feed to set up Dylan Strome’s goal that opened the scoring at 7:33 of the first period Saturday. But it appeared the 39-year-old left wing was going to be held without a goal for the third straight game, which would’ve equaled his longest drought of the season, until he scored to increase Washington’s lead to 5-1 at 10:54 of the third period.
Ovechkin went to the front of the net to redirect defenseman Martin Fehervary’s shot-pass from the top of the left circle in off the bottom of goalie Georgi Romanov’s left arm for his 34th goal of the season.
“Yeah, great shot,” Ovechkin said of Fehervary’s pass. “I got a tip, and it went in.”