Bergeron's No. 37 to be retired by Bruins; won Selke Trophy record 6 times

2011 Stanley Cup champ will become 14th Boston player to earn honor

Bergeron_celebrates

© Joe Hrycych/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Patrice Bergeron will have his No. 37 retired by the Boston Bruins next season.

The six-time winner of the Selke Trophy voted as best defensive forward in the NHL ranks third in Bruins history in scoring with 1,040 points, third in goals (427), fourth in assists (613) and third in games played (1,294). He played his entire 19-season League career with Boston from 2003-23 after the Bruins selected him in the second round (No. 45) of the 2003 NHL Draft.

He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy voted as having leadership on and off the ice in 2013 and the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award voted as having the best leadership qualities in 2021.

"To have my number retired by the Boston Bruins is an honor that is difficult to put into words," Bergeron said in a statement. "When I arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, I could never have imagined receiving this recognition one day. I have always believed that any success I had was only possible because of the people around me. I was fortunate to play alongside incredible teammates, learn from outstanding coaches and staff and be supported by an organization that believed in me from the very beginning. 

"I am especially grateful to my family for the sacrifices they made that allowed me to pursue my dream. This honor belongs to all of them as much as it belongs to me. To Bruins fans across New England, thank you for welcoming a young French Canadian and making this place feel like home. Every time I stepped onto the ice, I felt the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the Spoked-B, and I always tried to represent this organization and community the right way. I am deeply humbled and grateful to be connected to the history of the Boston Bruins. To know that No. 37 will forever be part of that history is something I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Bergeron's No. 37 will be the 14th number to be retired by the Bruins and will join 33 (Zdeno Chara, 2026), 22 (Willie O'Ree, 2022), 16 (Rick Middleton, 2018), 8 (Cam Neely, 2004), 24 (Terry O’Reilly, 2002), 77 (Ray Bourque, 2001), 7 (Phil Esposito, 1987), 9 (Johnny Bucyk, 1980), 4 (Bobby Orr, 1979), 15 (Milt Schmidt, 1955), 2 (Eddie Shore, 1947), 5 (Aubrey “Dit” Clapper, 1947) and 3 (Lionel Hitchman, 1934).

His six times winning the Selke Trophy (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023) is an NHL record and he was nominated for the award in 12 straight seasons, the longest such run in League history. He had 14 20-goal seasons, including an NHL career-high 32 twice (2015-16 and 2018-19) and his 15,182 face-off wins ranks third in League history behind Sidney Crosby (16,437) and Anze Kopitar (15,237).

"Patrice Bergeron established himself as one of the greatest two-way forwards the game has seen and as a cornerstone to one of the most successful periods of Bruins hockey in our franchise’s history," said Bruins President Cam Neely. "But what elevates Patrice even further is that he made us proud each and every time he pulled on the Spoked-B. He led with humility, integrity and respect for everyone around him, setting a tone of inclusivity and collaboration that was vital to our success. Patrice remains someone that our organization, our fans, our city and our sport can look up to. And now, we will all get to look up to the rafters and see No. 37 for generations to come, securing Patrice’s legacy as one of the very best to ever don the Black & Gold."

The 40-year-old ranks second in Boston history with 170 Stanley Cup Playoff games and is tied for third with 128 points (50 goals, 78 assists).

“Patrice was the kind of rare, generational talent that every team wanted," Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs said. "He was a deftly skilled playmaker and the undeniable greatest defensive forward in the NHL’s history. But it was the leadership he provided on the ice and in the locker room that made him truly stand apart and an all-time legend of the Boston Bruins.”

Further details regarding the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

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