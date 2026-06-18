Bergeron's No. 37 to be retired by Bruins; won Selke Trophy record 6 times

He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy voted as having leadership on and off the ice in 2013 and the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award voted as having the best leadership qualities in 2021.

"To have my number retired by the Boston Bruins is an honor that is difficult to put into words," Bergeron said in a statement. "When I arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, I could never have imagined receiving this recognition one day. I have always believed that any success I had was only possible because of the people around me. I was fortunate to play alongside incredible teammates, learn from outstanding coaches and staff and be supported by an organization that believed in me from the very beginning.

"I am especially grateful to my family for the sacrifices they made that allowed me to pursue my dream. This honor belongs to all of them as much as it belongs to me. To Bruins fans across New England, thank you for welcoming a young French Canadian and making this place feel like home. Every time I stepped onto the ice, I felt the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the Spoked-B, and I always tried to represent this organization and community the right way. I am deeply humbled and grateful to be connected to the history of the Boston Bruins. To know that No. 37 will forever be part of that history is something I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Bergeron's No. 37 will be the 14th number to be retired by the Bruins and will join 33 (Zdeno Chara, 2026), 22 (Willie O'Ree, 2022), 16 (Rick Middleton, 2018), 8 (Cam Neely, 2004), 24 (Terry O’Reilly, 2002), 77 (Ray Bourque, 2001), 7 (Phil Esposito, 1987), 9 (Johnny Bucyk, 1980), 4 (Bobby Orr, 1979), 15 (Milt Schmidt, 1955), 2 (Eddie Shore, 1947), 5 (Aubrey “Dit” Clapper, 1947) and 3 (Lionel Hitchman, 1934).

His six times winning the Selke Trophy (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023) is an NHL record and he was nominated for the award in 12 straight seasons, the longest such run in League history. He had 14 20-goal seasons, including an NHL career-high 32 twice (2015-16 and 2018-19) and his 15,182 face-off wins ranks third in League history behind Sidney Crosby (16,437) and Anze Kopitar (15,237).