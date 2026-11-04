NHL Status Report: Heiskanen sustains upper-body injury for Stars

Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark (lower body) was back on the ice at the end of Senators practice on Tuesday. The goalie has been on injured reserve after he left in the third period of a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21. Ullmark made a right kick save but was then helped off the ice by a trainer and forward Claude Giroux. He was expected to miss 1-2 weeks. “Step in the right direction,” coach Travis Green said. Ottawa visits the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime) and then is off until Saturday, when it faces the Utah Mammoth to open a three-game homestand.