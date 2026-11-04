Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Heiskanen sustains upper-body injury for Stars
Barzal practices with Islanders; Gibson leaves Red Wings loss
© Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen is questionable with an upper-body injury for the Stars when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, Prime Video, CBJNHL). Their top defenseman left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said he would be reevaluated Wednesday. Heiskanen has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time per game.
New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal (knee) practiced with the Islanders in a noncontact jersey Wednesday. The forward has yet to make his season debut after he reaggravated his injury prior to training camp. Barzal led New York with 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games last season. … Forward Matias Maccelli (lower body) and defenseman Ryan Pulock (upper body) also practiced in noncontact jerseys. Maccelli was injured Oct. 17, and Pulock on Oct. 29. Each has a timeline of 2-4 weeks. The Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+).
Detroit Red Wings
John Gibson (lower body) is questionable for the Red Wings against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS). The goalie allowed two goals on 13 shots in a 4-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday before leaving after the first period. Detroit coach Todd McLellan did not have an update after the game but said backup Daniil Tarasov is in line for more playing time. Gibson is 4-5-1 with a 3.46 goals-against average and .860 save percentage in 11 games this season.
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New York Rangers
Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) was sent to Hartford of the American Hockey League by on a conditioning assignment Wednesday. The goalie practiced with the Rangers for the first time in the regular season on Oct. 30 after being ruled out for an additional four weeks Oct. 10. Korpisalo was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on July 1 with the intention of being the backup to Igor Shesterkin, who sustained a season-ending knee injury Oct. 9. James Reimer signed a one-year contract with New York on Oct. 25. Dylan Garand has played 11 straight games, including a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. He is 5-6-1 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and one shutout.
Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares (lower body) has been upgraded to day to day by the Maple Leafs and could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The center returned to practice Monday for the first time since being injured Oct. 15 and wore a noncontact jersey at the morning skate Tuesday prior to a 3-2 loss to the Mammoth. Tavares, who has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games, had been week to week since he left in the third period following a collision with Sabres forward Josh Norris. He’s missed Toronto’s past eight games.
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark (lower body) was back on the ice at the end of Senators practice on Tuesday. The goalie has been on injured reserve after he left in the third period of a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21. Ullmark made a right kick save but was then helped off the ice by a trainer and forward Claude Giroux. He was expected to miss 1-2 weeks. “Step in the right direction,” coach Travis Green said. Ottawa visits the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime) and then is off until Saturday, when it faces the Utah Mammoth to open a three-game homestand.
Edmonton Oilers
Isaac Howard will be out "a couple weeks,” Oilers coach Mike Babcock said before their 4-3 shootout loss at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The forward was injured in a collision with Islanders forward Emil Heineman during a 4-0 win on Oct. 31. Heineman was given a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct on the play. Howard has three points (one goal, two assists) in 13 games this season.
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