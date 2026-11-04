NHL On Tap: Bedard can join Blackhawks' exclusive list before 22nd birthday

Batherson looks to extend point streak to nine games for Senators; Thompson seeks multigoal run of three with Sabres

Bedard CHI on tap 11-4-26

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Bedard eyes exclusive list 

Connor Bedard can become the sixth player in Chicago Blackhawks history to score 80 goals prior to turning 22 years old when Chicago (4-10-1) travels to face the Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The 21-year-old forward has 79 goals (134 assists, 213 points) in 228 games. Only Jeremy Roenick (111 goals in 225 games), Bobby Hull (86 in 245), Denis Savard (84 in 208), Jonathan Toews (83 in 222) and Patrick Kane (83 in 264) have scored at least 80 goals for the Blackhawks before their 22nd birthday. Bedard leads Chicago with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine games this season. He missed the first six games after having shoulder surgery in July for an injury sustained during an offseason training session.

NHL nationally televised games for this week

The 200 club 

Macklin Celebrini is six points from 200 in the NHL ahead of the San Jose Sharks visiting the Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The San Jose captain has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 14 games this season and 194 points (75 goals, 119 assists) in 166 games. At 20 years and 144 days, Celebrini can become the fifth-youngest player to reach the milestone behind Sidney Crosby (19 years, 207 days), Wayne Gretzky (19 years, 347 days), Jimmy Carson (20 years, 107 days) and Mario Lemieux (20 years, 133 days). He needs to reach the mark before the Sharks (7-8-1) host the Nashville Predators on Nov. 15 to surpass Pierre Turgeon (20 years, 155 days).

SJS@MTL: Celebrini roofs a one-timer for PPG and OT winner

Loving Drake 

Drake Batherson is on pace for his most productive offensive season. The 28-year-old has an opportunity to extend his point streak to nine games when the Ottawa Senators (9-6-1) visit the Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime) to conclude a five-game road trip. The forward has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 16 games this season and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) on an eight-game point streak. Tim Stutzle leads the Senators with 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 16 games.

Thompson triplets 

Tage Thompson can extend his multigoal streak to three games when the Sabres (7-4-3) host the Senators. The forward has five goals in his past two games, with a hat trick as part of a five-point night in a 7-6 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 29, and two goals in a 3-2 win at the Kings two nights later. Only four players in Sabres history had multigoal streaks of at least three games: Alexander Mogilny (five in 1992-93), and Ales Kotalik (2002-03), Pat LaFontaine (1995-96) and Rick Martin (1975-76) with three each. Thompson leads Buffalo with 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 14 games.

BUF@LAK: Thompson nets his second goal of game, 10th of season

Moving on up 

Sam Reinhart is on the verge of taking over second place on the Panthers' all-time goal-scoring list. The forward has 197 goals in 400 games, one behind Jonathan Huberdeau, since he was traded to the Panthers by the Sabres on July 24, 2021. Aleksander Barkov is first with 286. Matthew Tkachuk leads Florida with 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 15 games and brother Brady Tkachuk has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 15 games. Their father, Keith Tkachuk, will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Monday.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with new Player Pages and Stats experiences that incorporate EDGE Advanced Stats; "How to Watch" to help navigate your tune-in choices; Live Activities/Live Updates to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

The schedule 

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, Prime)

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SNW)

Related Content

Active players on Hall trajectory with fewer than 500 games, according to Dan Rosen

Jones trying to be ‘best player I can’ for Panthers after foot injury last season

NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Latest News

Nugent-Hopkins makes Oilers history, can ‘feel the love’ of teammates

NHL Status Report: Heiskanen sustains upper-body injury for Stars

Jets’ historic comeback against Canadiens fueled by puck possession, mid-range prowess

Active players on Hall trajectory with fewer than 500 games, according to Dan Rosen

NHL partners with Dusseldorf’s Ko on Ice ahead of Global Series

NHL bringing Global Series Fan Fest to Helsinki for Hurricanes, Kraken games

Gauthier has second straight hat trick, Ducks hold off Canucks' late rally

Josi, Colton each has goal, assist, Predators cool off Hurricanes

Jack Hughes scores twice for Devils, Hellebuyck wins home debut against Oilers

Starman thriving while juggling Rangers broadcasts, family business

Hall of Famer Burke ‘full package and the real deal,’ Bettman says

Burke impacted many at all levels on his path to Hockey Hall of Fame Builder

Jones trying to be ‘best player I can’ for Panthers after foot injury last season

Clarke ‘happy to be a key contributor’ for Kings, ready for leadership role

Jets rally from four goals down late in 3rd, shock Canadiens in OT to end skid at nine

Garand makes 32 saves, Rangers defeat Blues to end four-game skid

Robertson scores natural hat trick, Stars hold off Capitals

Boldy, Wild run point streak to six with win against Flyers