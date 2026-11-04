NHL On Tap: Bedard can join Blackhawks' exclusive list before 22nd birthday

Bedard eyes exclusive list

Connor Bedard can become the sixth player in Chicago Blackhawks history to score 80 goals prior to turning 22 years old when Chicago (4-10-1) travels to face the Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The 21-year-old forward has 79 goals (134 assists, 213 points) in 228 games. Only Jeremy Roenick (111 goals in 225 games), Bobby Hull (86 in 245), Denis Savard (84 in 208), Jonathan Toews (83 in 222) and Patrick Kane (83 in 264) have scored at least 80 goals for the Blackhawks before their 22nd birthday. Bedard leads Chicago with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine games this season. He missed the first six games after having shoulder surgery in July for an injury sustained during an offseason training session.