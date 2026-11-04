NHL partners with Dusseldorf’s Ko on Ice ahead of Global Series

NEW YORK / DÜSSELDORF (November 4, 2026) -- The National Hockey League (NHL) and Düsseldorf’s iconic Kö on Ice today announced a partnership for the 2026-27 winter season. Under the agreement, the NHL will become a sponsor of Kö on Ice, the popular seasonal ice-skating destination at the northern end of Düsseldorf’s renowned Königsallee shopping boulevard, which runs from Nov. 6, 2026 through Jan. 10, 2027. The venue features multiple skating surfaces and the spacious Füchschen Alm chalet, a central gathering place for visitors throughout the season. Kö on Ice will launch the NHL festivities in Düsseldorf as the city prepares to host the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany, the two regular-season games between the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 18 and 20 at PSD Bank Dome.

In addition to prominent NHL logo placements throughout the venue, from the ice resurfacing machine to the rink boards, the partnership will feature a series of special activations, including a five-meter-tall Christmas tree made from 264 used hockey sticks and topped with a large, illuminated NHL logo.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a range of photo and social media experiences, including the NHL Holiday Card Factory, an up-to-date digital experience, and the NHL Memory Studio, offering a more traditional photo booth experience.

Furthermore, the Stanley Cup, one of the oldest and most revered championship trophies in professional sports, will make appearances during the week of the NHL Global Series Germany games. During that same week, an episode of the German NHL podcast “Schlagschuss” will be recorded live at Kö on Ice.

“The opening of Kö on Ice is the perfect way to start our two-month hockey celebration across Düsseldorf, which will culminate with the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany two-game series between the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks,” said John Lewicki, NHL Senior Vice President, International Partnerships. “Düsseldorf, Kö on Ice and the city’s Christmas market have traditionally attracted visitors from across the region and beyond. This partnership gives the NHL the opportunity to connect with over a million people in a spectacular setting, during a particularly festive time of year, at one of Germany’s most recognizable locations. Our presence at Kö on Ice will be one of the main centerpieces of our connected fan experience across Düsseldorf, which will also include activations at the city centre and arena.”

Oscar Bruch Jr., Managing Partner of the Winterwelt event organizer, added "Kö on Ice is a project that is very close to my heart. We continue to grow year after year, welcoming more and more visitors and partners, including the NHL this season. Düsseldorf now has a winter cultural program that is truly unique. Kö on Ice, together with the ongoing development of the Füchschen-Alm, is turning Düsseldorf into a winter destination – no mountains required, just plenty of heart!"

The NHL’s involvement with Kö on Ice is part of its broader long-term European growth strategy, with a particular focus on Germany, and builds on a long list of events, partnerships and media initiatives. These include regular-season games between NHL clubs as part of the NHL Global Series Germany, as well as NHL Monday Night Hockey, a new initiative that will bring NHL games to hockey fans across Europe live in local primetime viewing windows on Monday nights throughout the 2026-27 season, beginning November 30.

In December, the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Ottawa Senators, led by German national team forward Tim Stützle, in two games in Düsseldorf as part of the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany. During the 2027-28 season, the 2027 NHL Global Series Germany will feature four regular season NHL games when the Boston Bruins play two contests in Munich (the home city of forward JJ Peterka), and the Edmonton Oilers play a pair of games in Cologne (the native city of forward Leon Draisaitl).

Winterwelt Information:

Location: Corneliusplatz, Düsseldorf, at the northern end of Königsallee

Dates: November 6, 2026 – January 10, 2027

Opening Hours – Ice Skating, Bavarian Curling and Food Stalls:

November 6 – December 31, 2026

Monday–Thursday and Sunday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

January 1–10, 2027

Monday–Thursday and Sunday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Special opening hours apply on public holidays.

Ice Skating Admission:

Adults: €9

Children under 11: €6

Skate rental: €6

About the NHL:

Founded in 1917, the National Hockey League (NHL) consists of 32 Member Clubs and showcases the world's best hockey players competing for the most revered trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented.

The League reaches hundreds of millions of fans worldwide through live game attendance, television, radio, digital platforms and social media. Fans in more than 250 countries and territories engage with the NHL through a global network of media partners, including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the United States; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn. Fans around the world can also stream NHL games in nearly 200 countries and territories via NHL.TV on DAZN. NHL.com and the NHL App provide fans with access to scores, statistics, highlights, news and original content, while NHL Productions creates compelling programming that brings fans closer to the players, teams and personalities that define the game.

The NHL is committed to fostering inclusive, healthy and vibrant communities through hockey. Through NHL Unites, the League's social impact platform, the NHL works to ensure that hockey is welcoming and accessible to all, celebrating fans, players and communities of every background. For more information, visit NHL.com or the League’s official German-language website, NHL.com/de.

About Winterwelt and Kö on Ice:

Kö on Ice is one of the most beautiful winter and Christmas experiences in the heart of Düsseldorf. Every year, this major attraction draws millions of visitors from Germany and abroad and has become a highlightfor families, friends, and businesses looking to celebrate the magic of winter activities amid a beautiful sea of lights. Whether you're looking for something active or simply want to relax and enjoy the atmosphere,Kö on Ice has something for everyone.