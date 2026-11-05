Save of the Season? Ellis robs Senators with impressive pad save

Colten Ellis felt the stretch on Wednesday.

The Buffalo Sabres goalie made a stunning pad save on Ottawa Senators forward Michael Amadio in the first period at KeyBank Center.

Over a minute into the game, Amadio picked up the loose puck in the Sabres zone and backhanded the puck to teammate Claude Giroux who was waiting on the other side of the net.

Giroux passed the puck back to Amadio who fired off the shot in front. Ellis quickly stretched out and got his right pad down in time to rob the Senators forward of a goal.

An overhead photo caught the stunning save at the perfect moment.