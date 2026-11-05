NCAA notebook: Undrafted forwards to watch this season

Cleaves of Dartmouth, Musa of UMass, Stockfish of Quinnipiac among those starting strong

Hank Cleaves Darmouth NCAA notebook 11-5-26

© Dartmouth Athletics

By Mark Divver
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

It’s not easy to find undrafted college players who can contribute at the NHL level or beef up an organization’s depth chart, which is why scouts spend so much time in the rinks trying to find them.

Though the chances may be relatively slim of finding a first-line forward, top-four defenseman or No. 1 goalie who slipped through the cracks of the NHL Draft, there are useful players to be found across the NCAA.

Among the college free agents currently playing in the NHL are forwards Collin Graf of the San Jose Sharks (Quinnipiac University), Justin Hryckowian of the Dallas Stars (Northeastern University), T.J. Hughes of the Colorado Avalanche (University of Michigan), and Owen Michaels of the Edmonton Oilers (Western Michigan University).

Last season, goaltender Brandon Bussi (Western Michigan) and forward Eric Robinson (Princeton University), who both went undrafted, ended up with their names on the Stanley Cup as members of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here are 10 undrafted forwards playing NCAA hockey to keep an eye on this season. Defensemen and goaltenders will be the focus in two weeks (listed in alphabetical order):

Hank Cleaves, Dartmouth College

The 6-foot-5 junior center with a scoring touch was named to the All-Ivy First Team and All-ECAC Second Team last season, when he put up 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 35 games after scoring 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 32 games as a freshman.

He has five points (two goals, three assists) in two games this season, helping Dartmouth open the season with 6-0 and 4-0 wins against the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, respectively. 

Cleaves attended development camp with the New York Rangers in 2025. His younger brother, defenseman Cooper Cleaves, was picked by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round (No. 93) of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Aleksi Kivioja, Providence College

The junior center is a physical force on the forecheck and along the boards who is ready-made for the pro game in a bottom-six role.

The native of Finland is one of Providence’s three captains. He had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win at UMass Lowell on Oct. 23 and has four points (two goals, two assists) in six games this season.

Kivioja scored 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 36 games as a sophomore last season.

Bret Link, Colorado College

A physical senior win who plays on the top line, Link is off to a good start with seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight games. He scored twice in a 5-3 win against the University of Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 31.

Link, who attended development camp with the Boston Bruins in 2025, had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 36 games last season.

Gavin Morrissey, University of Wisconsin

A junior center with a high motor and a good stick, Morrissey has seven points (one goal, six assists) in six games this season. He had a goal and an assist Oct. 30 and three assists Oct. 31 to help Wisconsin sweep a two-game set against the University of Notre Dame by scores of 7-1 and 9-1, respectively. 

This came after Morrissey totaled 68 points (18 goals, 50 assists) in 73 games in his first two seasons with the Badgers.

He attended development camp with the Anaheim Ducks in 2025.

Jack Musa, University of Massachusetts

The UMass co-captain was close to turning pro last spring before deciding to return for his senior season.

A top-line left wing, Musa scored the game-winner on the power play and added an assist in a 4-2 win against Harvard University on Oct. 30. He leads the team with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in nine games. 

Musa led UMass with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 34 games last season.

Nathan Pilling, University of St. Thomas

The sophomore scored his first three goals of the season in a 4-1 win at Miami University on Oct. 31 and has four points in six games.

Pilling finished with 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 38 games last season. The 6-foot-4 center played in the Western Hockey League for Moose Jaw, Edmonton and Seattle before enrolling at St. Thomas. 

Pilling attended development camp with the Ottawa Senators in 2025 and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2026. His grandfather, Gregg Pilling, played for Buffalo of the American Hockey League from 1966-68.

Hayden Stavroff, Dartmouth College

The right wing is as pure a shooter as there is in college hockey.

After scoring 10 goals in 31 games as a freshman, Stavroff nearly tripled that goal total last season with 29 in 35 games to lead NCAA Division I hockey. He started this season with a goal and an assist in each game for Dartmouth against Alaska Fairbanks last weekend.

Stavroff attended development camp with the Los Angeles Kings during the offseason.

Jack Stockfish, Quinnipiac University

The senior center transferred to Quinnipiac after three seasons at Holy Cross University. He has eight points (six goals, two assists) in seven games this season, including two goals in a 4-3 loss to Army on Oct. 24.

Stockfish had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 38 games last season and earned First Team All-Atlantic Hockey America honors. He attended development camp with the Golden Knights in 2024 and Nashville Predators in 2025.

J.J. Wiebusch, University of Wisconsin

The junior right wing transferred to Wisconsin after two seasons at Penn State University. Playing on Wisconsin’s first line, he had a goal and three assists in a 9-1 win against Notre Dame on Oct. 31.

After finishing with 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 37 games last season, he has five points (one goal, four assists) in six games this season. 

Wiebusch attended development camp with the Rangers in 2025.

Ivan Zadvernyuk, Cornell University

A Moscow-born forward who transferred to Cornell after two seasons at Brown University, the junior has size (6-3, 215) and uses it.

Zadvernyuk led Brown with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 30 games last season and led the Eastern College Athletic Conference with 83 penalty minutes.

He made a quick impression with Cornell, scoring in a 5-2 opening night win against Sacred Heart University on Oct. 30.

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