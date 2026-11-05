NCAA notebook: Undrafted forwards to watch this season

It’s not easy to find undrafted college players who can contribute at the NHL level or beef up an organization’s depth chart, which is why scouts spend so much time in the rinks trying to find them.

Though the chances may be relatively slim of finding a first-line forward, top-four defenseman or No. 1 goalie who slipped through the cracks of the NHL Draft, there are useful players to be found across the NCAA.

Among the college free agents currently playing in the NHL are forwards Collin Graf of the San Jose Sharks (Quinnipiac University), Justin Hryckowian of the Dallas Stars (Northeastern University), T.J. Hughes of the Colorado Avalanche (University of Michigan), and Owen Michaels of the Edmonton Oilers (Western Michigan University).

Last season, goaltender Brandon Bussi (Western Michigan) and forward Eric Robinson (Princeton University), who both went undrafted, ended up with their names on the Stanley Cup as members of the Carolina Hurricanes.