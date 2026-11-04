Josi, Colton each has goal, assist, Predators cool off Hurricanes

Adam Edstrom and Nick Perbix scored for the Predators (6-4-5), who have points in five of their past six games (3-1-2). Juuse Saros made 29 saves.

Filip Forsberg had two assists for his fifth straight multipoint game, tying Josi (five games in 2021-22) for the longest streak in franchise history.

Jackson Blake scored the lone goal to extend his point streak to seven games (three goals, six assists) for the Hurricanes (12-3-2), who had won four in a row and 12 of their past 14 (12-1-1). Pyotr Kochetkov, who had won his previous 10 starts, made 16 saves in his first loss of the season.

Perbix opened the scoring at 12:32 of the first period with his first goal of the season. He took a cross-ice feed from Forsberg and sent a wrist shot from the right face-off circle into the upper right corner of the net.

Josi pushed Nashville’s lead to 2-0 at 3:29 of the second period, burying a close-range snap shot from the left circle off a cross-ice backdoor pass from Forsberg.

Blake trimmed Carolina’s deficit to 2-1 at 10:28. After his initial attempt was blocked by Josi in the slot, Blake backhanded the loose puck over Saros’ blocker.

Edstrom made it 3-1 at 5:40 of the third period when he set up in the left circle and tipped in Josi’s wrist shot from the point.

Colton scored an empty-net goal at 19:20 for the 4-1 final.

Nashville forward Shane Wright, who was traded from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Matthew Wood on Sunday, finished plus-2 and had one block in 14:32 of ice time in his Predators debut.