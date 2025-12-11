Panthers, Lightning will unite to celebrate outdoor hockey in Florida

NEW YORK – Ahead of the Sunshine State hosting back-to-back outdoor games – the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic and the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series – the NHL, NHLPA, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning will unite to celebrate hockey from mid-December through the beginning of February with numerous community events and initiatives.

Events include the NHL STREET Championships presented by GEICO, an all-day ball hockey tournament utilizing nine outdoor rinks in an attempt to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title; a high school pep rally to celebrate the donation of a synthetic ice rink in Miami; a hockey-themed business case competition for Florida college students; an environmental restoration project at a military air base; two NHL Unites Legacy Projects supported by GEICO to leave behind a lasting legacy in both the Panthers and Lightning’s communities; and two ‘NHL in ASL’ alternate broadcasts for each outdoor game, broadcast in real time for the Deaf and hard of hearing community.

Youth hockey participation continues to grow in the Sunshine State. According to USA Hockey, hockey participation has seen double digit increases over the past five seasons across several key demographics: overall player participation (47%), girls and women participation (82%), players 10-and-under (68%), and Learn to Play participants (37%).

The Panthers and Lightning, winners of four of the past six Stanley Cup championships, are committed to providing access to hockey to meet the high demand. The ongoing support by both Clubs, as well as investments by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund, continue to grow grassroots hockey in the Sunshine State.

Community events and initiatives ahead of back-to-back outdoor games include:

NHL Unites Legacy Project, Pep Rally

Tuesday, Dec. 16 (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET)

SLAM Miami (542 NW 12th Avenue Miami, FL 33136)

Ahead of the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, hundreds of students at SLAM Miami will participate in a pep rally with ball hockey skills and drills, introducing the game to high school girls and boys. At the pep rally, the students will be surprised with 100 tickets to the outdoor game. As well, they will learn they are the recipient of a synthetic ice hockey rink as part of the NHL Unites Legacy Project supported by GEICO. The synthetic ice rink will be delivered to the school, and will officially open, on January 9, 2026.

NHL STREET Championships presented by GEICO

Sunday, Dec. 21 (8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET)

Amerant Bank Arena, Parking Lot (1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, FL 33323)

To celebrate hockey in Florida, the NHL and Florida Panthers will transform a parking lot into a street hockey festival with nine ball hockey rinks. The all-day festivities will attempt to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest one-day street hockey championship. GEICO is providing ball hockey kits to the first 1,000 registrants and will be onsite activating to engage fans throughout the day. The event is open to fans of all ages, no hockey experience is required. Fans are asked to register online at NHLStreet.com/Championships. All registration fees will be donated to Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca. The ball hockey tournament is a family-friendly event with games, giveaways, and food trucks, with support from the NHL’s partners.

NHL in ASL: 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic

Friday, Jan. 2 (8:00 p.m. ET)

Watch on MAX and SN+

The Sports Emmy-nominated alternate telecast dedicated to the Deaf and hard of hearing community returns for its third year. Featuring Jason Altmann, Chief Operating Officer of P-X-P, and new co-host Jeff Mansfield, NHL in ASL delivers real-time play-by-play and color commentary entirely in American Sign Language (ASL) for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The broadcast, produced in partnership with P-X-P, will feature original intermission interviews and commentary.

VIP Youth Hockey Skate on the NHL Winter Classic Rink powered by GEICO

Saturday, Jan. 3 (12:00 p.m. ET)

loanDepot park (501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125)

With generous support from GEICO, 50 youth hockey players aged 9 through 12 will have a VIP experience following the outdoor game. Participants will be selected in coordination with the Florida Panthers and will include players from various youth hockey organizations in South Florida. This GEICO-supported experience will provide these youth hockey players with a one-of-a-kind moment to skate on the outdoor rink with Panthers Alumni, as well as a VIP tour of the stadium.

*This event is not open to the public.

NHL Unites Legacy Project presented by GEICO, Synthetic Ice Rink Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Friday, Jan. 9 (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET)

SLAM Miami (542 NW 12th Avenue Miami, FL 33136)

As a legacy to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the SLAM Miami school will receive a synthetic ice rink supported by GEICO, as well as equipment for 100 students to enjoy the rink. The synthetic ice rink will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Florida Panthers will provide the school with hockey programming, making it the first-time hockey is offered as an athletic option at this school. High school students will have the opportunity to learn to skate and play hockey on an outdoor synthetic ice hockey rink, mimicking the feel of real ice without the added cost or maintenance.

Hockey Innovation Competition presented by SAP

Thursday, Jan. 22 (3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET)

ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort, State Farm Fieldhouse (700 S Victory Way, Kissimmee, FL 34747)

Now in its second year, this entrepreneurial initiative developed through the NHL and NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund, harnesses the creativity and technological expertise of university and college students by encouraging them to generate innovative ideas for the future of hockey. Supported by League partner SAP and ESPN’s Take Back Sports initiative, this year’s competition features students from the State of Florida, who will pitch their ideas to a panel of industry leaders to win awards, VIP experiences and tuition support.

FORCE BLUE Living Shoreline Installation

Thursday, Jan. 29 (Morning, exact time to be determined, dependent on the tide)

MacDill Air Force Base (9211 Marina Bay Dr, Tampa, FL 33621)

As part of its ongoing mission to preserve and restore critically threatened marine habitats wherever they exist, FORCE BLUE veterans will team up with the NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Tampa Bay Watch to support the MacDill Air Force Base with the installation of a living shoreline. Using six tons of recycled oyster shells, volunteers will install the shells and 40 oyster reef buoys along a hockey rink-length stretch of shoreline. The effort will help improve water quality and buttress an iconic part of the Florida coastline against further erosion and storm damage.

NHL Unites Legacy Project, Adaptive Hockey

As a legacy to the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, the NHL and Tampa Bay Lightning aim to grow adaptive hockey in the Tampa Bay area by crafting an inclusive playbook that builds and showcases the six disciplines of Adaptive Hockey. The Lightning is excited to enhance its existing Warrior and Sled programs by offering additional programming and further increase inclusion in the sport by creating new Learn to Skate and Learn to Play clinics and programs for Blind, Deaf/Hard of Hearing, and Special Hockey. Details about an event to celebrate this legacy project to be announced at a later date.

Travis Roy Hockey Classic — An NHL Foundation U.S. Event

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 (1:00 p.m. ET)

Benchmark International Arena (401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602)

The NHL Stadium Series weekend advances the NHL Foundation’s 2026 Go Forward! campaign, the Foundation’s flagship effort supporting accessibility, opportunity, and community impact through hockey. The game honors Travis Roy, whose advocacy continues to strengthen support for people living with spinal cord injuries. Historically, the event has raised funds for spinal-cord injury research and adaptive sports access. This year’s game expands that impact to include neurological research, benefiting the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, SCIboston, and Tampa-based nonprofits PDLife and Stay In Step Brain & Spinal Cord Injury Recovery Center. Thirty-two players will participate, each committing to raise at least $5,000, with travel supported through a charitable contribution from JetBlue, custom jerseys provided by the Fanatics Foundation and in-kind support from BODYARMOR Sports Drink — uniting athletes, fans, and partners to carry Travis Roy’s legacy forward on hockey’s biggest stage.

NHL in ASL: 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Sunday, Feb. 1 (6:30 p.m. ET)

Watch on ESPN+ and SN+

The Sports Emmy-nominated alternate telecast dedicated to the Deaf and hard of hearing community returns for its third year. Featuring Jason Altmann, Chief Operating Officer of P-X-P, and new co-host Jeff Mansfield, NHL in ASL delivers real-time play-by-play and color commentary entirely in American Sign Language (ASL) for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The broadcast, produced in partnership with P-X-P, will feature original intermission interviews and commentary.

Tickets to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic are available via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL. To join the conversation, fans can follow NHL Unites (@NHLUnites).