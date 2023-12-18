LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Eichel extends point streak to 10, Golden Knights pull away from Senators
Run is longest in Vegas history; Hill leaves with injury early in 1st in return
Eichel has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) during his streak, which is the longest in Golden Knights history.
“He's got good energy. His legs are there. He’s probably played a couple more minutes than ideally, but when he has legs like that and they're going, let's get him out there,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Jack's certainly been on right now and feeling good about his game. (He's) healthy. Can't say enough about him.”
Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone had three assists for Vegas (21-6-5), which was coming off a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.
Adin Hill, who had missed the previous seven games with a lower-body injury, made two saves before leaving early in the first period with an undisclosed injury. Logan Thompson made 20 saves in relief.
“Really just disappointed for [Adin]. I mean, he worked really hard, and he's always worked hard to get back,” Stone said. “But I'm sure he'll be OK. He'll get right back to work tomorrow to try and get back in the lineup. Definitely not worried about him. ‘LT’ came in and played really well for us and got us the win.”
Josh Norris had a goal and an assist, and Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for Ottawa (11-15-0), which has lost four in a row (allowed 19 goals in that span).
“It's mental toughness. It's staying in the moment. It's taking care of the puck. It's wanting to win the game 2-1. If you have that mentality, you have a chance every night,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “Power play gets us two goals and then we turn around and get toasted on our penalty kill. So right now, we're making a lot of mistakes. But it's mental. It's not a lack of guys caring or lack of effort. It's the mental side of it.”
Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:37 of the first period, scoring short side from the left circle on a 2-on-1.
Norris tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 6:25. He scored with a one-timer from the right circle five-hole on Hill, who did not drop down into the butterfly on the play and left the game immediately after.
Ridly Greig gave the Senators a 2-1 lead with another power-play goal at 10:55.
Jonathan Marchessault tied it 2-2 at 13:32, scoring glove side through the legs of Senators defenseman Artem Zub from just inside the blue line on a rush
Nicolas Roy put Vegas back in front 3-2 at 9:53 of the second period. He finished a breakaway with his backhand on a power play.
Chandler Stephenson then scored a short-handed goal to make it 4-2 at 11:31. He got behind the defense and received a pass from Stone, who took the puck away from Norris, before lifting in a shot from in front.
“We've really been good this year (on special teams). It's helped us win games, create momentum, kind of all the above, so it's something that we're confident in right now,” Stephenson said. “I think it was just a waiting game to get our calls, I guess, to kind of even it up that way.”
Barbashev pushed it to 5-2 at 19:48 of the second, scoring from the bottom of the left circle after Nicolas Hague's shot caromed to him off the end boards.
William Karlsson made it 6-2 at 5:43 of the third period by jamming in his own rebound on a power play.
Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:39 for the 6-3 final.
“Everybody wants to win so badly, and of course, it's not as easy to do in this league,” Tkachuk said. “We're seeing that right now that it's hard to win. We have to find a way to just give our absolute best on Tuesday (at the Arizona Coyotes).”
NOTES: Cassidy said Hill will be reevaluated Monday. ... Barbashev has scored in three straight games. ... Karlsson has scored 14 goals in 32 games this season. He had 14 goals in 82 games last season.