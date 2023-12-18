Eichel extends point streak to 10, Golden Knights pull away from Senators

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone had three assists for Vegas (21-6-5), which was coming off a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Adin Hill, who had missed the previous seven games with a lower-body injury, made two saves before leaving early in the first period with an undisclosed injury. Logan Thompson made 20 saves in relief.

“Really just disappointed for [Adin]. I mean, he worked really hard, and he's always worked hard to get back,” Stone said. “But I'm sure he'll be OK. He'll get right back to work tomorrow to try and get back in the lineup. Definitely not worried about him. ‘LT’ came in and played really well for us and got us the win.”

Josh Norris had a goal and an assist, and Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for Ottawa (11-15-0), which has lost four in a row (allowed 19 goals in that span).

“It's mental toughness. It's staying in the moment. It's taking care of the puck. It's wanting to win the game 2-1. If you have that mentality, you have a chance every night,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “Power play gets us two goals and then we turn around and get toasted on our penalty kill. So right now, we're making a lot of mistakes. But it's mental. It's not a lack of guys caring or lack of effort. It's the mental side of it.”