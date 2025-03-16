Senators win 6th straight game, sweep season series against Maple Leafs

The Senators also won six in a row from December 11-21.

Claude Giroux, David Perron and Jake Sanderson scored for the Senators (36-25-5), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight and won each of the three games against the Maple Leafs this season. Linus Ullmark made 21 saves.

William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored and Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves for the Maple Leafs (39-24-3), who are 1-4-1 in their past six.

The Senators went up 3-2 at 14:08 of the second period when Giroux’s shot from the right hashmarks by the boards was inadvertently deflected in the slot by Toronto's Chris Tanev on the power play.

The Maple Leafs had a power play at 14:51 when Artem Zub was assessed a two-minute minor for delay of game -- puck over glass but failed to score.

Ottawa thought it had scored into an empty with 1:10 remaining but the play was determined to be offside after a successful coach's challenge by Toronto.

Michael Amadio did score into an empty net at 19:53 for the 4-2 final.

Toronto went up 1-0 at 6:49 of the second period when Nylander carried the puck from above the right face-off circle, cut across the top of the goal crease and backhanded a shot between Ullmark’s pads.

Sanderson tied it 1-1 at 7:57 when he took a cross-slot pass from Tim Stutzle and shot over Stolarz’s blocker from the left face-off dot.

Matthews put the Maple Leafs up 2-1 at 8:55. After Ullmark misplayed the puck, he was attempting to clear it when it was controlled by Matthews above the left hashmarks. With Ullmark out of position, he shot into an open net.

Perron tied it 2-2 at 12:16 when he took a pass from Drake Batherson and shot over Stolarz’s glove from the left face-off dot.

Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton left the game midway through the third period after sustaining an apparent upper body injury.