Point helps Lightning defeat Senators for 2nd time in 3 days

Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel also scored, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning (29-20-4), who have won three of four and defeated Ottawa 4-3 here on Tuesday. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Hagel (Canada), Point (Canada) and Guentzel (United States) will represent their respective nations in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Michael Amadio scored for the Senators (29-22-4), who have lost consecutive games after winning five straight. Anton Forsberg made 26 saves.

Guentzel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:23 of the first period when he poked in a loose puck off a rebound of a shot from Point.

Amadio tied it 1-1 at 5:27 of the second period with a redirect past Vasilevskiy off an initial shot from Tim Stutzle, who extended his point streak to seven games.

Hagel put the Lightning back ahead 2-1 at 10:14 when he beat Forsberg five-hole on a breakaway. Ryan McDonagh set up the play with a pass from the red line that Hagel took off the boards.

Point extended it to 3-1 at 15:44 of the third period, scoring from the right circle after Kucherov found him open from the half wall.

Erik Cernak scored an empty-net goal at 19:08 to push it to 4-1, and Mitchell Chaffee scored 26 seconds later at 19:34 for the 5-1 final.