Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Senators

Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for the Blues (8-10-7), who won for the second time in eight games (2-2-4). Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.

St. Louis was 0-8-1 when trailing after two periods.

“I think we showed the most desperation of the year so far,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “The one thing you love about playing in St. Louis and being part of the Blues is how the fans react to desperation, to hard work, second and third effort. The third period’s the best we’ve done it all year, and that’s why we got three goals. We got three goals because we were desperate and we didn’t give up a goal at the end because we were desperate defensively.”

Shane Pinto, David Perron and Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Senators (12-8-4), who had won three of the first four of a season-high seven-game road trip. Leevi Merilainen made 27 saves.

“I saw 40 minutes where I didn’t mind our hockey,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “Uncharacteristically, I thought we got careless and didn’t play with enough urgency in the third period. We turned over a couple pucks, we didn’t pay attention to certain details that we usually do. It was unfortunate, because our goalie gave us a game and we should have at least got a point or a win out of this game.”