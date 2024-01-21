Video Review: OTT @ PHI – 11:45 of the Second Period

Type of Review: Culmination of a Continuous Play

Result: Good Goal Ottawa

Explanation:

Video review determined that the puck entered the Philadelphia net as a culmination of a continuous play where the result was unaffected by the whistle. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 37.3 (i) which outlines goal situations subject to video review, such as a “Puck entering the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result of the play was unaffected by any whistle blown by the Referee upon his losing sight of the puck.”