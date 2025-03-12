Tkachuk scores, Senators top Flyers for 4th straight win

Michael Amadio had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Kleven, Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto scored for Ottawa (34-25-5), which has points in six straight games (5-0-1), including a 2-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. Anton Forsberg made 20 saves.

Jamie Drysdale and Rodrigo Abols scored for Philadelphia (27-31-8), which lost its fifth straight game. Ivan Fedotov made 19 saves.

Tkachuk made it 1-0 24 seconds into the first period, scoring from the right face-off circle. The goal gave him eight points (seven goals, one assist) during a seven-game point streak, and was his 400th NHL point.

Drysdale tied it 1-1 at 3:05 of the second period when his backhand from the slot bounced off Forsberg and in.

Kleven put Ottawa ahead 2-1 at 4:14 when he corralled a bouncing puck at the left point and scored through a Drake Batherson screen.

Abols tied it 2-2 at 8:45 from the left face-off circle.

Amadio made it 3-2 at 15:01 with a shot along the ice from the right side.

Cozens scored for the second time in three games with the Senators to make it 4-2 at 10:59 of the third period. The forward was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Pinto scored an empty-net goal at 19:25 for the 5-2 final.