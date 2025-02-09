Matthew Tkachuk gets 3 points in Panthers win against Brady Tkachuk, Senators

Tkachuk extended his goal streak to six games in the victory. He will represent the United States in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 -- along with his younger brother Brady, who scored Ottawa’s only goal.

Aleksander Barkov, who will captain Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (34-20-3).

Gustav Forsling, Sam Bennett, and Anton Lundell also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves for his fifth win in his past six starts.

Linus Ullmark made 43 saves for the Senators (29-23-4) who have lost their past three.

This was the final game for each team before the 4 Nations Face-Off begins.

Tkachuk and Barkov are among Florida's League-leading eight players competing at the 4 Nations Face-Off, including Bennett (Canada), Forsling (Sweden), Lundell (Finland), Sam Reinhart (Canada), Eetu Luostarinen (Finland), and Niko Mikkola (Finland).

Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring, giving Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the first. The Ottawa captain was wide open near the net when he took a pass from Drake Batherson and put a shot between the skates of Bobrovsky.

Not to be outdone, Matthew Tkachuk tied it in a four-goal second period for the Panthers.

At 6:18 of the second, Tkachuk made it 1-1 when he found himself in a similar spot as his brother. He took a pass from Reinhart and sent a wrist shot under the right arm of Ullmark.

The assist marked the 600th point of Reinhart’s NHL career.

Florida took the lead at 11:36 of the second when Tkachuk’s fluttering point shot was knocked down in the slot by Barkov.

The Panthers made it 3-1 at 16:26, Forsling flying into the Ottawa zone and sending a wrist shot that went past the outstretched glove of Ullmark.

Bennett ended the scoring for the Panthers in the second, giving Florida a 4-1 lead at 17:58 of the period with a one-timer from the right dot off a feed from Tkachuk.

The Panthers outshot the Senators 20-9 in the second period.

Lundell scored a shorthanded goal into an empty net on a Senators power play at 18:38 of the third for the 5-1 final.