Panthers defeat Senators in OT, get 6th victory in row

Lundell drove down the left side and beat Joonas Korpisalo high from a sharp angle.

Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers (37-15-4).

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist for the Senators (23-27-3), who have lost three of four. Korpisalo made 31 saves.

Ekblad gave Florida a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the game, scoring from the right face-off circle on a give-and-go with Carter Verhaeghe.

Montour made it 2-0 at 17:01 of the second period. He intercepted a clearing pass in the Ottawa zone, had a wrist shot blocked and scored on his own rebound from the high slot.

Ottawa scored twice in the third period to tie the game.

Chabot cut it to 2-1 at 5:36. He picked off a loose puck in the offensive zone, got back his own blocked shot and beat Bobrovsky over the shoulder from above the left circle.

Tim Stutzle tied it 2-2 at 8:46, driving up the ice after a stop by Korpisalo, splitting two Florida defenders and avoiding a poke check from Bobrovsky before scoring through the five-hole.