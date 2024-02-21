SUNRISE, Fla. -- Anton Lundell scored 1:35 into overtime to give the Florida Panthers their sixth straight win, 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.
Panthers defeat Senators in OT, get 6th victory in row
Lundell wins it at 1:35; Chabot has goal, assist for Ottawa
Lundell drove down the left side and beat Joonas Korpisalo high from a sharp angle.
Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers (37-15-4).
Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist for the Senators (23-27-3), who have lost three of four. Korpisalo made 31 saves.
Ekblad gave Florida a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the game, scoring from the right face-off circle on a give-and-go with Carter Verhaeghe.
Montour made it 2-0 at 17:01 of the second period. He intercepted a clearing pass in the Ottawa zone, had a wrist shot blocked and scored on his own rebound from the high slot.
Ottawa scored twice in the third period to tie the game.
Chabot cut it to 2-1 at 5:36. He picked off a loose puck in the offensive zone, got back his own blocked shot and beat Bobrovsky over the shoulder from above the left circle.
Tim Stutzle tied it 2-2 at 8:46, driving up the ice after a stop by Korpisalo, splitting two Florida defenders and avoiding a poke check from Bobrovsky before scoring through the five-hole.