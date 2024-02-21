Panthers defeat Senators in OT, get 6th victory in row

Lundell wins it at 1:35; Chabot has goal, assist for Ottawa

Recap: Ottawa Senators @ Florida Panthers 2.20.24

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Anton Lundell scored 1:35 into overtime to give the Florida Panthers their sixth straight win, 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Lundell drove down the left side and beat Joonas Korpisalo high from a sharp angle.

Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers (37-15-4).

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist for the Senators (23-27-3), who have lost three of four. Korpisalo made 31 saves.

Ekblad gave Florida a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the game, scoring from the right face-off circle on a give-and-go with Carter Verhaeghe.

Montour made it 2-0 at 17:01 of the second period. He intercepted a clearing pass in the Ottawa zone, had a wrist shot blocked and scored on his own rebound from the high slot.

Ottawa scored twice in the third period to tie the game.

Chabot cut it to 2-1 at 5:36. He picked off a loose puck in the offensive zone, got back his own blocked shot and beat Bobrovsky over the shoulder from above the left circle.

Tim Stutzle tied it 2-2 at 8:46, driving up the ice after a stop by Korpisalo, splitting two Florida defenders and avoiding a poke check from Bobrovsky before scoring through the five-hole.

Latest News

Islanders recover after blowing 2-goal lead late in 3rd, top Penguins in OT

Shesterkin makes 41 saves, Rangers defeat Stars for 8th straight win

Vilardi, Connor each gets 3 points, Jets defeat Wild

Jokic attends Avalanche game, receives ‘MVP’ chants from crowd

Ovechkin has 2 goals, assist to extend streak, Capitals top Devils

Rasmussen signs 4-year, $12.8 million contract with Red Wings

NHL Buzz: Theodore to return for Golden Knights against Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bedard 'pumped' to face Kane for 1st time when Blackhawks host Red Wings 

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Gritty, Tortorella go 'Old School' with Flyers earmuffs giveaway

Women in Hockey: Kayla McAvoy

NHL Trade Buzz: Devils may be in pursuit of goalie

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 20

NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 5-game suspension for Rielly of Maple Leafs

Wild host 4th annual Hockey Without Limits Day 

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Stars, seek 8th straight win