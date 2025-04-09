Senators clinch playoff berth despite loss to Blue Jackets

Ottawa qualified with the Detroit Red Wings' 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The Senators are three points ahead of the Canadiens for the first wild card from the Eastern Conference.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, Fabian Zetterlund scored, and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves for the Senators (42-30-6), who had won three in a row.

Mathieu Olivier and Justin Danforth each had a goal and an assist, Kent Johnson had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves for the Blue Jackets (35-33-9), who had been shut out in their previous two games, including a 4-0 loss at Ottawa on Sunday.

Columbus is eight points behind Montreal for the second wild card with five games remaining.

Dmitri Voronkov gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 7:00 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the high slot off a turnaround pass by Olivier from below the goal line.

It was Voronkov's first goal since March 1 (17 games). It was also Columbus' first goal in 159:04 and ended the Senators’ shutout streak at 160:00.

Danforth made it 2-0 at 16:38. He skated into a backhand clearing attempt by Denton Mateychuk, toe-dragged Nikolas Matinpalo at the edge of the right circle, and roofed a shot glove side on Forsberg from the slot.

Zetterlund cut it to 2-1 at 16:18 of the second period with a power-play goal. He put in the rebound of Claude Giroux's shot at the left post.

Olivier extended the lead to 3-1 at 19:38 when Danforth's redirection of Erik Gudbranson's initial shot deflected in off his left skate.

Sean Monahan made it 4-1 with a power-play goal at 2:37 of the third period, scoring with a shot from the bottom of the right circle. Adam Fantilli then pushed it to 5-1 on a breakaway at 11:42.

Chabot scored on a rebound in front at 15:10 for the 5-2 final.