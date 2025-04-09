Senators clinch playoff berth despite loss to Blue Jackets

Ottawa qualifies for 1st time since 2017; Fantilli scores 25th of season for Columbus

Senators at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- The Ottawa Senators clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016-17 despite losing 5-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Ottawa qualified with the Detroit Red Wings' 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The Senators are three points ahead of the Canadiens for the first wild card from the Eastern Conference.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, Fabian Zetterlund scored, and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves for the Senators (42-30-6), who had won three in a row.

Mathieu Olivier and Justin Danforth each had a goal and an assist, Kent Johnson had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves for the Blue Jackets (35-33-9), who had been shut out in their previous two games, including a 4-0 loss at Ottawa on Sunday.

Columbus is eight points behind Montreal for the second wild card with five games remaining.

Dmitri Voronkov gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 7:00 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the high slot off a turnaround pass by Olivier from below the goal line.

It was Voronkov's first goal since March 1 (17 games). It was also Columbus' first goal in 159:04 and ended the Senators’ shutout streak at 160:00.

Danforth made it 2-0 at 16:38. He skated into a backhand clearing attempt by Denton Mateychuk, toe-dragged Nikolas Matinpalo at the edge of the right circle, and roofed a shot glove side on Forsberg from the slot.

Zetterlund cut it to 2-1 at 16:18 of the second period with a power-play goal. He put in the rebound of Claude Giroux's shot at the left post.

Olivier extended the lead to 3-1 at 19:38 when Danforth's redirection of Erik Gudbranson's initial shot deflected in off his left skate.

Sean Monahan made it 4-1 with a power-play goal at 2:37 of the third period, scoring with a shot from the bottom of the right circle. Adam Fantilli then pushed it to 5-1 on a breakaway at 11:42.

Chabot scored on a rebound in front at 15:10 for the 5-2 final.

Latest News

Montembeault stops 35, Canadiens top Red Wings for 6th win in row

Karlsson gets 200th goal, Penguins shut out Blackhawks

Hurricanes shut out by Sabres, fail to gain in Metropolitan

Pastrnak gets goal, 2 assists, Bruins score 7 to cruise past Devils

Panthers edge Maple Leafs to gain in Atlantic Division

Capitals clinch Metropolitan Division with loss by Hurricanes

NHL Buzz: Canadiens sign Demidov, No. 5 pick in 2024 Draft

EDGE stats behind Byfield’s one-handed goal for Kings

Ovechkin mural, sign celebrating goal record unveiled on D.C. landmarks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Devils, Senators can clinch berths

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 8

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Bennett likely out for remainder of regular season for Panthers

Ovechkin's ability to pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record, 'pretty incredible,' Crosby says

Rosen, Davidson ready to reunite for one last call of Rangers game 

Millen dies at 67, 'left an indelible mark' on NHL as CBC, SN analyst