Ullmark makes 31 saves, Senators hold off late rally by Red Wings

“I think we played a lot of good minutes tonight, more than we did in our last game,” said Ullmark, who helped Ottawa go 5-for-6 on the penalty kill against the third-best power play in the NHL. “That’s a good team and they are desperate, but we responded well.”

Thomas Chabot, Tim Stutzle, David Perron and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa (38-28-5), which has won eight of its past 11 games and holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, six points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens.

“I really liked our game,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “We were very resilient in the first period when we took five penalties, and we just kept playing.”

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (33-33-6), who have lost four of five and sit three points behind the Canadiens having played one more game. Alex Lyon allowed three goals on 10 shots before being replaced by Cam Talbot, who made 21 saves.

“Our inability to win tonight and everybody else ending up losing keeps us right where we were, but the clock is ticking,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “You run out of time if you can’t capitalize on other teams’ mistakes, and we haven’t been able to do that.”

The Senators killed an early power play before taking a 1-0 lead on their first shot. Fabian Zetterlund got the puck as he came out of the box and set up Chabot for wrist shot from the slot at 5:49.