Hintz scores twice, Stars surge past Senators

Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson each had two assists for Dallas (23-13-1), which has won four of its past five games. Jake Oettinger made 11 saves.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and Leevi Merilainen made 21 saves for Ottawa (19-16-2), which is 7-3-0 in its past 10 games.

Hintz gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 4:39 of the first period when he deflected a shot from the top of the left face-off circle by Robertson on the power play.

Tkachuk tied it 1-1 at 7:45 after Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley turned the puck over off the face-off. Shane Pinto found Tkachuk on the back door with an open net on the bang-bang play.

Ottawa took a 2-1 lead at 8:09 after Tkachuk stripped Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen of the puck behind the net, setting Ridly Greig up for a snap shot from the slot.

Jamie Benn tied it 2-2 at 10:19 in the second period on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle that went in off the crossbar.

Hintz gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 11:27 on a shot from the slot off a netfront scramble.

Duchene extended the lead to 4-2 at 13:37 in the third period when Johnston spotted him in the slot from behind the net.