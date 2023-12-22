MacKinnon scores 4 goals, Avalanche rally past Senators

Forward extends point streak to 17; Ottawa drops 6th in row

Recap: Senators @ Avalanche 12.21.23

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had four goals and an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 6-4 win against the Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena on Thursday.

MacKinnon has 31 points (12 goals, 20 assists) during his run, which is the longest active point streak in the NHL and matched Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander for the longest this season. MacKinnon also extended his season-opening home point streak to 17 games (15 goals, 22 assists).

Mikko Rantanen scored twice, and Valeri Nichushkin had three assists for the Avalanche (20-11-2), who went 4-for-5 on the power play and won for the fourth time in six games. Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist for the Senators (11-17-0), who have lost six in a row, including their first two with Jacques Martin as coach. Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves.

Ottawa was 1-for-6 with the man-advantage.

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead on a power play at 2:43 of the first period, one-timing a feed from Jonathan Drouin.

Josh Norris tied it 1-1 at 15:13 when he one-timed Batherson’s backhand pass past a sprawling Georgiev.

Ridly Greig gave the Senators a 2-1 lead just 15 seconds later at 15:28. Dominik Kubalik tipped a shot from the point, and the puck rolled up and over Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews and off Georgiev before landing on Greig’s stick for the tap-in.

MacKinnon tied it 2-2 with a snap shot from between the circles that went under the left leg of Korpisalo at 18:28. It was MacKinnon’s 300th NHL goal.

Jacob Bernard-Docker put Ottawa back in front 3-2 at 1:32 of the second period with a slap shot from the blue line that went off Colorado defenseman Cale Makar and got between Georgiev’s pads.

Batherson extended the lead to 4-2 at 14:47 when he corralled a cross-zone pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and fired it in far-side from the left face-off circle.

Rantanen cut it to 4-3 on a power play at 19:43 with a shot from the right circle.

MacKinnon completed the hat trick at 6:16 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle while on the power play to tie it 4-4. The Senators challenged for offside, but the goal was upheld following video review.

Rantanen then gave the Avalanche a 5-4 lead on a deflection of MacKinnon’s pass at 7:10 for their fourth power-play goal.

MacKinnon scored into the empty net at 19:37 for the 6-4 final.

Latest News

Vancouver Canucks Dallas Stars game recap December 21

Duchene scores late in OT, Stars top Canucks to extend point streak to 5
Montreal Canadiens Minnesota Wild game recap December 21

Kaprizov scores with 5 seconds left in OT to lift Wild past Canadiens
Edmonton Oilers New Jersey Devils game recap December 21

McDavid, Draisaitl spark Oilers past Devils in 3rd
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
New York Rangers favorites to win Stanley Cup debate

State Your Case: Are Rangers favorites to win Stanley Cup?
Toronto Maple Leafs Buffalo Sabres game recap December 21

Sabres score 9, surge past Maple Leafs
Washington Capitals Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 21

Ovechkin ends goal drought in OT, Capitals top Blue Jackets for 3rd straight win
Golden Knights Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 21

Paul late goal lifts Lightning past Golden Knights
Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers game recap December 21

Tomasino scores twice, lifts Predators past Flyers
Carolina Hurricanes Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 21

Crosby lifts Penguins to shootout victory against Hurricanes
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers
Seattle ready for Winter Classic between Kraken Golden Knights

Seattle buzzing ahead of Winter Classic between Kraken, Golden Knights
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
NHL Buzz news and notes December 21

NHL Buzz: Makar game-time decision for Avalanche against Senators
Connor Bedard meets top NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Bedard, Blackhawks get visit from top NBA draft pick Wembanyama
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for December 21 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 21
Pierre Edouard Bellemare injury status

Bellemare out 4-6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury 