Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ COL – 6:15 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Ottawa

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Ottawa’s Nick Cousins preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Lars Eller’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 13:48 (6:12 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Texier scores 1st hat trick, Canadiens top Panthers for 3rd straight win

MacKinnon gets 4 points, Avalanche score 8 against Senators in win

Saros makes 30 saves, Predators edge Islanders in shootout

Malkin scores in return, Penguins defeat Devils for 6th straight win

European notebook: NHL-affiliated prospects shine at World Juniors

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Levshunov making his push for Blackhawks

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche remains choice for Hart as NHL MVP

Unmasked: Mentorship from veteran goalies invaluable for success at position

Kane reaches 500 NHL goals in Red Wings win against Canucks

Cowan's OT goal caps Maple Leafs comeback against Flyers

Hurricanes score 4 straight, defeat Ducks for 3rd win in row

Korpisalo makes 28 saves, Bruins cruise to win against Flames

Sabres top Rangers for 12th win in past 13 games

McDavid runs point streak to 17, Oilers rally to hand Jets 11th loss in row

Kane gets 500th NHL goal, becomes 5th U.S.-born player to reach milestone

Stamkos honored for 600th NHL goal, sons skate out on ice with him

Laughton receives warm ovation from Flyers fans in return