Stutzle lifts Senators past Blackhawks in OT, runs point streak to 13

Wins it at 46 seconds; Norris has goal, assist for Ottawa

Senators at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Tim Stutzle scored 46 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday.

Stutzle moved in on Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and scored from the edge of the crease to extend his point streak to 13 games (19 points; five goals, 14 assists).

Josh Norris had a goal and an assist, and Jake Sanderson and Drake Batherson each had two assists for the Senators (31-25-5), who had lost six of their previous seven games (1-5-1). Linus Ullmark made 17 saves.

Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen and Craig Smith scored for the Blackhawks (19-35-8), who had won two in a row. Arvid Soderblom made 22 saves.

Brady Tkachuk made it 1-0 for the Senators at 2:25 of the first period, scoring with a tip of Artem Zub’s shot from the right point.

Donato tied it 1-1 at 11:38. After the puck came off the end boards on a dump-in, Ullmark pushed it to the right of the crease, where Landon Slaggert gathered it and fed Donato in front for a backhand. It was Donato’s 100th career goal.

Teravainen’s power-play goal put Chicago ahead 2-1 at 12:22. Teravainen threaded a pass through the crease to Tyler Bertuzzi, whose shot was blocked. The puck came back to Teravainen at the left side of the crease, where he tapped it in and extended his point streak to six games.

David Perron tied it 2-2 at 14:09 when he batted in a pass from behind the net by Batherson.

Norris put the Senators in front 3-2 at 10:29 of the second period. Sanderson passed into the slot to Batherson, who fed Norris for a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Smith tied it 3-3 at 1:47 of the third period, scoring from the bottom of the right circle off of Patrick Maroon’s pass from behind the net.

Latest News

Toffoli shares hotel room with Smith, Celebrini, after trio scores in win

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 885, now 10 from breaking NHL record

Ovechkin scores No. 885, Capitals rally past Rangers for OT win

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Flyers, Building Hope for Kids unveil renovated home

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Penguins trade Bunting to Predators for Schenn, Novak, ship Desharnais to Sharks 

NHL Trade Buzz: V. Desharnais traded to Sharks by Penguins for 2028 pick

Panthers, Trade Deadline discussed on ‘@TheRink’ podcast

EDGE stats: Lightning’s outlook after trade for Bjorkstrand, Gourde

Greenway signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Sabres

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Jack Hughes out for season for Devils after shoulder surgery

Lightning serving notice as Cup contender with latest surge

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bjorkstrand, Gourde traded to Lightning by Kraken in 3-team deal

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, Nelson, Provorov

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline