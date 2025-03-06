Stutzle lifts Senators past Blackhawks in OT, runs point streak to 13

Stutzle moved in on Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and scored from the edge of the crease to extend his point streak to 13 games (19 points; five goals, 14 assists).

Josh Norris had a goal and an assist, and Jake Sanderson and Drake Batherson each had two assists for the Senators (31-25-5), who had lost six of their previous seven games (1-5-1). Linus Ullmark made 17 saves.

Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen and Craig Smith scored for the Blackhawks (19-35-8), who had won two in a row. Arvid Soderblom made 22 saves.

Brady Tkachuk made it 1-0 for the Senators at 2:25 of the first period, scoring with a tip of Artem Zub’s shot from the right point.

Donato tied it 1-1 at 11:38. After the puck came off the end boards on a dump-in, Ullmark pushed it to the right of the crease, where Landon Slaggert gathered it and fed Donato in front for a backhand. It was Donato’s 100th career goal.

Teravainen’s power-play goal put Chicago ahead 2-1 at 12:22. Teravainen threaded a pass through the crease to Tyler Bertuzzi, whose shot was blocked. The puck came back to Teravainen at the left side of the crease, where he tapped it in and extended his point streak to six games.

David Perron tied it 2-2 at 14:09 when he batted in a pass from behind the net by Batherson.

Norris put the Senators in front 3-2 at 10:29 of the second period. Sanderson passed into the slot to Batherson, who fed Norris for a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Smith tied it 3-3 at 1:47 of the third period, scoring from the bottom of the right circle off of Patrick Maroon’s pass from behind the net.