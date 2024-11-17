Martin gets 1st NHL shutout for Hurricanes in win against Senators 

Martin is starting with Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov each out with injuries.

Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas extended his point streak to 12 games (eight goals, 15 assists) for the Hurricanes (12-4-0), who have won two of their past three games. Jordan Staal and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists.

Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for the Senators (8-8-1), who have lost two in a row.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 8:00 of the first period. Martinook’s shot from behind the goal line handcuffed Forsberg and went into the net off his pads.

Sebastian Aho's power-play goal made it 2-0 at 19:18 of the second. He took a cross-ice pass from Necas and scored on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Jackson Blake gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead with a power-play goal just 43 seconds into the third. Forsberg stopped Gostisbehere’s wrist shot from inside the blue line, but Blake put in the rebound.

William Carrier scored an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final at 15:04.