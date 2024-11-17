RALEIGH, N.C. -- Spencer Martin made 25 saves for his first NHL shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-0 at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
Martin gets 1st NHL shutout for Hurricanes in win against Senators
Goalie makes 25 saves, Necas extends point streak to 12 games for Carolina
Martin is starting with Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov each out with injuries.
Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas extended his point streak to 12 games (eight goals, 15 assists) for the Hurricanes (12-4-0), who have won two of their past three games. Jordan Staal and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists.
Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for the Senators (8-8-1), who have lost two in a row.
Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 8:00 of the first period. Martinook’s shot from behind the goal line handcuffed Forsberg and went into the net off his pads.
Sebastian Aho's power-play goal made it 2-0 at 19:18 of the second. He took a cross-ice pass from Necas and scored on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.
Jackson Blake gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead with a power-play goal just 43 seconds into the third. Forsberg stopped Gostisbehere’s wrist shot from inside the blue line, but Blake put in the rebound.
William Carrier scored an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final at 15:04.