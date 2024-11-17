Martin gets 1st NHL shutout for Hurricanes in win against Senators 

Goalie makes 25 saves, Necas extends point streak to 12 games for Carolina

Senators at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Spencer Martin made 25 saves for his first NHL shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-0 at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Martin is starting with Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov each out with injuries.

Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas extended his point streak to 12 games (eight goals, 15 assists) for the Hurricanes (12-4-0), who have won two of their past three games. Jordan Staal and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists.

Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for the Senators (8-8-1), who have lost two in a row.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 8:00 of the first period. Martinook’s shot from behind the goal line handcuffed Forsberg and went into the net off his pads.

Sebastian Aho's power-play goal made it 2-0 at 19:18 of the second. He took a cross-ice pass from Necas and scored on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Jackson Blake gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead with a power-play goal just 43 seconds into the third. Forsberg stopped Gostisbehere’s wrist shot from inside the blue line, but Blake put in the rebound.

William Carrier scored an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final at 15:04.

Latest News

Vasilevskiy makes 29 saves, Lightning shut out Devils

Crosby scores 599th goal, Penguins defeat Sharks in shootout to end slide

Konecny has 3 points, Flyers ease past Sabres for 3rd straight win

Marner's OT score lifts Maple Leafs past Oilers

Matthews misses 6th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Canadiens score 3 straight in 3rd, pull away from Blue Jackets

Panthers score 5, Bobrovsky makes 27 saves in shutout win against Jets

Canadiens welcome Weber to Ring of Honor, celebrate Hall of Fame induction

Oleksiak helps Kraken rally past Islanders for 4th straight victory

Lightning honor goalie Vasilevskiy for 300th NHL win

Ekman-Larsson celebrated after reaching 1,000 NHL games

Johnson rocks special suit before 1,000th NHL game

NHL Buzz: Andersen out 'way longer' than week to week for Hurricanes, could need surgery

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Irwin retires from NHL after 11 seasons

Playing back home in Toronto with Oilers ‘means more,’ McDavid says 

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

McNabb signs 3-year, $10.95 million contract with Golden Knights