Thompson scores twice, Sabres hand Senators 5th straight loss

Dahlin has 2 assists for Buffalo; Giroux gets 2 goals for Ottawa

OTT@BUF: Thompson grabs the lead with slick wrister

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Tage Thompson had two goals for the Buffalo Sabres, who extended the Ottawa Senators’ losing streak to five games with a 5-3 win at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Rasmus Dahlin had two assists, Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres (18-20-4), who have won four of their past six games (4-2-0).

Claude Giroux scored twice for the Senators (14-23-0). Anton Forsberg allowed one goal on seven shots before leaving at 11:56 of the first period with a lower-body injury. Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves in relief.

JJ Peterka gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 9:14 of the first period. Cozens skated the puck around defenseman Erik Brannstrom in the right circle and sent a pass through the slot to Peterka, who put the puck in below the left circle.

Vladimir Tarasenko tied it 1-1 at 15:06. Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt banked the puck off the wall in an attempt to clear it, but it went to Tarasenko, who sent a wrist shot from the point past a screened Luukkonen.

Thompson put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 17:28, skating end-to-end and beating Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the slot. 

Thompson made it 3-1 with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play at 19:32.

Peyton Krebs extended it to 4-1 at 4:52 of the second period when he finished off a give-and-go with Eric Robinson on a 2-on-1 rush.

Giroux made it 4-2 just 43 seconds into the third period on a backhand in front.

Giroux pulled the Senators within 4-3 at 11:15 with a one-timer from the top of the right circle. 

Cozens scored an empty-net goal at 19:57 for the 5-3 final.

