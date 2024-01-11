Skinner out week to week for Sabres with upper-body injury

Forward leading Buffalo with 17 goals

Skinner_Sabres_up-close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jeff Skinner is out week to week for the Buffalo Sabres with an upper-body injury.

The forward did not practice Wednesday; he had imaging done in the morning, the Sabres said.

Skinner played 15:42, had a goal and an assist and didn't miss a shift in a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. He leads Buffalo with 17 goals and is second on the team with 33 points in 38 games, behind Casey Mittelstadt (35 points).

Skinner missed three games from Dec. 15-19 with an upper-body injury.

In his absence, Victor Olofsson will skate on the top line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch when Buffalo hosts the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2). -- Heather Engel

Latest News

Seattle Kraken Washington Capitals game preview January 11

Kraken at Capitals
NHL EDGE stats Owen Tippett reaches top skating speed of season

NHL EDGE stats: Tippett reaches top skating speed of season
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 11

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin, Wilson each game-time decision for Capitals
NHL On Tap news and notes January 11

NHL On Tap: Kraken, Oilers can tie records for consecutive wins
Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche game recap January 10

MacKinnon extends home point streak to 23, Avalanche shut out Golden Knights
NHL Buzz news and notes January 10

NHL Buzz: Wallstedt makes NHL debut for Wild against Stars
Super 16 NHL power rankings January 11

Super 16: Jets, Canucks climb to top; Kraken, Devils enter power rankings
Minnesota Wild Dallas Stars game recap January 10

Stars ease past Wild, spoil Wallstedt NHL debut
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Goalie Martin Jones helping Toronto Maple Leafs defensive turnaround

Jones anchors Maple Leafs in goal, helps spark defensive turnaround
Top NCAA hockey storylines to watch in 2024

Top NCAA hockey storylines to watch in 2024
Montreal Canadiens Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 10

Drysdale has assist in debut, Flyers defeat Canadiens in shootout
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
PWHL New York players wear Islanders jerseys to UBS Arena

PWHL New York players wear Islanders jerseys to UBS Arena home opener
Scott Arniel NHL at the Rink podcast January 10

Arniel talks Jets success on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Alex Ovechkin hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time

Ovechkin of Capitals hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time
Jordan Binnington Justin Bieber All Star Game shootout

Binnington again challenges Justin Bieber to shootout competition at All-Star Game
Erik Karlsson having great experience with Pittsburgh Penguins

Karlsson having ‘great experience’ in 1st season with Penguins