Skinner out week to week for Sabres with upper-body injury

Jeff Skinner is out week to week for the Buffalo Sabres with an upper-body injury.

The forward did not practice Wednesday; he had imaging done in the morning, the Sabres said.

Skinner played 15:42, had a goal and an assist and didn't miss a shift in a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. He leads Buffalo with 17 goals and is second on the team with 33 points in 38 games, behind Casey Mittelstadt (35 points).

Skinner missed three games from Dec. 15-19 with an upper-body injury.

In his absence, Victor Olofsson will skate on the top line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch when Buffalo hosts the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2). -- Heather Engel