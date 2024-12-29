On Tap: Day 4 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Finland vs. United States (2:30 p.m. ET) -- One element the U.S. (2-0-0-0) hopes to carry over from its 5-1 win against Switzerland on Saturday was a rejuvenated power play that went 2-for-4, with goals by Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Danny Nelson (New York Islanders), after it went 0-for-4 in its 10-4 win against Germany on Thursday. The U.S. depth also has been impressive, with 11 players scoring at least a goal in the two games. But the U.S. knows that depth will get tested by Finland (1-0-0-1).

"We've seen them in the exhibitions, we played them last year as well," U.S. coach David Carle said. "Seen them in the summer. Not a lot of holes ... make you earn ice everywhere. Never quit on plays. Get up the ice, get four guys involved in the rush. There's a lot of things that they do that make them dangerous."

The biggest challenge could be finding space to create against a talented Finland defense corps, led by Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Aron Kiviharju (Minnesota Wild), and backstopped by goalie Petteri Rimpinen, who has allowed four goals on 72 shots (.944 save percentage) in two games.