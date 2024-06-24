McDavid bringing junior league mentor to Game 7 of Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- On this, the biggest stage of his already prestigious hockey career, Connor McDavid has not forgotten those who supported him in his journey from minor hockey tot to the face of the NHL.

Count Sherry Bassin as one of those at the top of that list.

As such, the Edmonton Oilers captain took it upon himself to have Bassin and his daughter fly down to South Florida and provide them with tickets for Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Stanley Cup will be in the house and McDavid wanted to make sure Bassin was, too.

“There’s going to be a lot of people in the building who mean a lot to me,” McDavid told NHL.com Sunday. “You can’t help but think of these moments of the people who helped you get to this situation and Sherry was a big part of that.

“So it’s only fitting that Sherry will be in the building.”

Bassin is the former co-owner of the Erie Otters and selected McDavid, who was 15 years old at the time, No. 1 in the 2012 Ontario Hockey League Draft. McDavid has said in the past that Bassin became like a second father to him, always watching out for his best interests after he moved from his native Newmarket, Ontario to the southern shore of Lake Erie.

Now 27, McDavid continues to have a strong relationship with Bassin and annually attends Bassin’s charity golf tournament in Oshawa, Ontario.

“Special, special player, even a better person,” Bassin said via text Sunday before his scheduled flight to Florida.