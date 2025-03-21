McDavid sustains lower-body injury for Oilers in OT loss to Jets

EDMONTON -- Already missing injured forward Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers had to play without captain Connor McDavid in the third period and overtime of a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch did not have an update on McDavid, who sustained a lower-body injury during the second period, or goalie Stuart Skinner, who went into concussion protocol following a collision in the crease with Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi at 15:03 of the third.

Draisaitl did not play after sustaining an undisclosed injury during a 7-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

“It was an unorthodox kind of game,” forward Zach Hyman said. “You lose Connor, you lose Stu and you’re already missing Leon.”

McDavid had a shift that lasted 1:14 starting at 15:12 of the second period, but his final shift of the period at 18:45 lasted just 18 seconds. He spoke to Oilers head athletic therapist T.D. Forss on the bench before the end of the period.

Before leaving the game, McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games (four goals, 15 assists). He has 90 points (26 goals, 64 assists) in 63 games this season.

“I have no idea what’s going on with Connor. Hopefully he’s back (Saturday),” Hyman said. “It’s the first time since I’ve been here that they’ve both been out in a game. It’s a little different, obviously, but I think it’s an opportunity for guys to step up and show our depth.”

Draisaitl, who is day to day, has 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists) in 68 games, four points behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL lead.

“You’re missing the two best players in the world, but we have a really good team, and I think it’s a great opportunity,” Hyman said. “But saying that, hopefully Connor is back the next game. I have no idea.”

McDavid previously missed three games this season after sustaining an ankle injury in a 6-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28. He missed another three games due to a suspension for cross-checking against Conor Garland in a 3-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 18.

“This team has been through adversity before, and I feel like we have a lot of good players and some good depth,” said Oilers forward Jeff Skinner, who scored two goals against Winnipeg. “Whatever the status is, we’ll work through it together.”

Skinner said the Oilers were able to prepare in the second intermission knowing McDavid would not be coming out for the third.

“Obviously, he’s the best player in the world, so you would like to have him out there,” Skinner said. “But we have a job to do, we have a period to play, and you have to guys that step up, and I think that guys did a good job.”