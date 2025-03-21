EDMONTON -- Kyle Connor scored 1:13 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday.
Connor, Jets defeat short-handed Oilers in OT
Wins it at 1:13; McDavid, Skinner leave game for Edmonton, which was without Draisaitl
Connor took a drop pass from Mark Scheifele and scored with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past the blocker of Calvin Pickard.
It was only the fourth shot faced by Pickard, who entered the game at 15:03 of the third period after Stuart Skinner (concussion protocol) left following a collision in the crease with Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi.
“Both goalies played really well,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “The shots were lower because there wasn’t much room to create offence, but the quality of shots were pretty good and our goalies did a good job.”
Edmonton also played the third period and overtime without Connor McDavid, who left near the end of the second period with a lower-body injury. The Oilers were already missing forward Leon Draisaitl, who is day to day with an undisclosed injury.
“It was the first time, I think, since I've been here that they’ve both been out in a game,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “So, it was a little different, obviously, but it's an opportunity for guys to step up and show our depth, missing the two best players in the world.”
Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey and Brandon Tanev scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for the Jets (48-18-4), who were coming off a 6-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday but have won four of five.
Winnipeg leads the Dallas Stars by 10 points for first place in the Central Division.
“You can definitely fall into that trap of getting complacent, but that’s been a focal point every single day for us, leave the game behind and focus on the next one and the task at hand,” Connor said. “And we have to match the desperation. The other night, we were facing a team in Vancouver who was on the line fighting for a playoff spot, and we weren’t able to match it.”
Jeff Skinner scored twice, and Darnell Nurse had two assists for the Oilers (40-24-5), who had won three in a row. Stuart Skinner allowed three goals on 16 shots.
Edmonton is two points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings, who have two games in hand, for second in the Pacific Division.
Jeff Skinner put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 5:28 of the first period. Following a turnover by the Jets in the neutral zone, Skinner skated into the high slot and beat Hellebuyck over his blocker.
Perfetti tied it 1-1 at 13:39, getting the rebound of Dylan Samberg's initial attempt and scoring with a quick shot past Stuart Skinner’s outstretched stick from the left circle.
Jeff Skinner responded with his second of the game to make it 2-1 at 5:30 of the second period. McDavid skated down the left wing and around the back of the net before sending a pass into the slot, where Skinner scored with a soft shot that went through Hellebuyck’s legs.
“It’s nice to contribute. You just kind of work for chances,” Skinner said. “Sometimes I’ve had some better chances that haven’t gone in, some better looks. It’s always nice to contribute, especially in a tight game like that.”
Morrissey tied it 2-2 at 7:41, redirecting a pass from Nino Niederreiter past Stuart Skinner’s left pad on a 2-on-1.
Tanev put Winnipeg ahead 3-2 at 3:56 of the third period. He knocked in a rebound in front with his backhand after his initial attempt hit off the post.
Hyman tied it 3-3 at 14:26, picking up the rebound of Nurse's point shot and sliding it under Hellebuyck’s glove for his 25th goal of the season.
“(We got) the result we wanted. Two points is big coming into a good team, playing in their building, but some things we need to get better at,” Tanev said. “Good teams find a way to win, so we gutted that one out.”
NOTES: McDavid extended his point streak to 13 games (four goals, 15 assists). ... The win was Hellebuyck's 40th of the season, the second time in his NHL career he's reached the mark (44 wins in 2017-18). He is the second U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history to have multiple seasons with at least 40 wins, joining Ryan Miller (41 in 2009-10; 40 in 2006-07).