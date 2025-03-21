Connor, Jets defeat short-handed Oilers in OT

Edmonton also played the third period and overtime without Connor McDavid, who left near the end of the second period with a lower-body injury. The Oilers were already missing forward Leon Draisaitl, who is day to day with an undisclosed injury.

“It was the first time, I think, since I've been here that they’ve both been out in a game,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “So, it was a little different, obviously, but it's an opportunity for guys to step up and show our depth, missing the two best players in the world.”

Cole Perfetti, Josh Morrissey and Brandon Tanev scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for the Jets (48-18-4), who were coming off a 6-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday but have won four of five.

Winnipeg leads the Dallas Stars by 10 points for first place in the Central Division.

“You can definitely fall into that trap of getting complacent, but that’s been a focal point every single day for us, leave the game behind and focus on the next one and the task at hand,” Connor said. “And we have to match the desperation. The other night, we were facing a team in Vancouver who was on the line fighting for a playoff spot, and we weren’t able to match it.”

Jeff Skinner scored twice, and Darnell Nurse had two assists for the Oilers (40-24-5), who had won three in a row. Stuart Skinner allowed three goals on 16 shots.

Edmonton is two points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings, who have two games in hand, for second in the Pacific Division.

Jeff Skinner put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 5:28 of the first period. Following a turnover by the Jets in the neutral zone, Skinner skated into the high slot and beat Hellebuyck over his blocker.