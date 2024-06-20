Oilers, fans pumped for Game 6 of Cup Final, unlikely comeback bid

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers made it to the last possible home game of the season, and they expect it to be epic.
The Oilers trail 3-2 in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final and will host Game 6 against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on Friday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC). They last played in a home game of this magnitude in the 2006 Final, when they defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 to send the series to a winner-take-all Game 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Edmonton lost that game 3-1.
The goal is to return the 2024 Final back to Florida for Game 7 on Monday.
“It’s exciting,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Thursday. “It’s exciting to be back in Edmonton, exciting to play in front of our fans and play in this building.”
The entire city seems to have embraced the Oilers’ run to the Final, and every game has featured an outdoor watch party at ICE District Plaza, nicknamed the Moss Pit after longtime dressing room attendant Joey Moss, who died in 2020.
Edmonton is awash with Oilers jerseys, banners and car flags. The city has not celebrated a Stanley Cup championship since 1990.
“It’s pretty incredible to witness,” said forward Corey Perry, who is in his first season with the Oilers. “Coming in for the playoffs (with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim/Anaheim Ducks) the two years (2006 and 2017), you don’t know because you’re not from here. You don't really pay attention to it. You’re just here to play a hockey game.
“But you really see what’s going on around the city here now. All the people coming down outside, the watch parties, everybody notices it. You can hear them honking the horns when we’re in our dressing room. You can hear everything. It's pretty special, pretty tremendous to be here and going through that.”