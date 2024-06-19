Oilers have 'unshakable belief' heading into Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Kris Knoblauch remembers how the Edmonton Oilers were feeling earlier this season, not long after he was named coach following the firing of Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12.

It seems that’s when the oft-discussed resilience of the Oilers was born.

“You look back to November where this team hit pretty much rock-bottom,” Knoblauch said Wednesday. “The expectations were very high from the outside and definitely inside, wanting to have a successful season and getting off to a slow start, and when you're dead last in the NHL at one point, you knew things were going to rebound. Things were going to start going in a positive direction.

“But I think guys were just able to say, 'OK, let's just start playing hockey right now. It can't get worse than this. We can't worry about falling back anymore.' I think that was a big lesson.”

They applied that lesson through the regular season, just playing hockey, going 46-18-5 under Knoblauch and finishing second in the Pacific Division. They've applied it through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, too, and will reach for more of it when they host the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday (8 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, CBC, ABC, ESPN+).

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2, but the Oilers have won the past two games by a combined score of 13-4. Edmonton is now 10-1 in Games 4-7 this postseason.

The Oilers putting belief into action has been evident. They believe they’ve been the better team for most of the Final, despite losing the first three games.

“That’s one thing, but I think the belief comes from (the fact that) we’ve crawled our way out of holes before this year,” Oilers forward Connor Brown said. “We’ve put together winning streaks when we’ve had to this year. We have that belief when you can draw on past experience not too long ago. That’s where the belief is, and that unshakable belief is growing.”

The Edmonton leadership has played a big part as well. Captain Connor McDavid has been here, trying to get the Oilers back to their glory days since they selected him No. 1 in the 2015 NHL Draft. The same goes for center Leon Draisaitl, the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. Those two have been through the lows and the highs, the negatives and the positives, and have led the charge on and off the ice.

“It's been a lot on those two,” Knoblauch said. “They've had a lot to do with the success of this team and us being resilient. They're very driven, obviously driven to be successful individually, but also wanting the team to have success and playing the right way.