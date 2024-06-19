Oilers ‘riding the wave’ heading into Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final, Fuhr says

Grant Fuhr studied the NHL.com questionnaire placed before him during his appearance at the 2020 Kinsmen Sports Celebrity Dinner in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

If the five-time Stanley Cup-champion goalie with the Edmonton Oilers paused on a few questions, “Shooter in today’s NHL you’d least like to face” was hastily answered with “Connor McDavid.”

Four years later, Fuhr sees no reason to change his mind.

“Connor is still the same choice,” Fuhr said early Wednesday morning from Palm Desert, California, headed to the golf course. “Any time you skate as well as he does, and your hands keep up, it’s hard on a goalie.

“His assist on Corey Perry’s goal (in Game 5 on Tuesday) is speed and control of the puck with the hands. If McDavid’s hands keep up with his feet, he’s unbelievable. He can make guys look bad.”