Brown emerging during Cup run with McDavid, Oilers after adversity

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid was on a recruiting mission.

It was a sweltering Toronto day last summer, and the Edmonton Oilers captain was meeting Connor Brown, his former teammate with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, at Ristorante Sotto Sotto, a swank Italian eatery in the city’s upscale Yorkville neighborhood.

The goal: Convince the free agent forward to come out west and sign with the Oilers.

According to Brown, not much wooing was needed.

“I mean, what was there to say?” Brown said with a chuckle. “I had a chance to be on a team with the best player in the world, a team that had the type of talent to go to the Stanley Cup Final with all of Canada watching. It’s not like I had to be talked into it.

“He laid out his vision in front of me. And now it’s come to pass.”

Indeed, all that remains now is for the two Connors and their teammates to win the next two games of the 2024 Final, and their dream, their plan, their place in history, all of it will become reality. Do that, beginning with a victory in Game 6 at raucous Rogers Place on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS), and they’ll join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only teams to have erased a 3-0 deficit in a Final en route to winning the Cup.

Though the final chapter still needs to be written, this is the way McDavid saw -- or at least hoped -- things would play out when he invited Brown out to dine with him almost a year ago. Brown eventually signed a one-year, $4 million contract with an Edmonton team that was pushed up against the NHL salary cap and needed to offer him a deal full of performance-related incentives.

“I think he’s a great fit for the group,” McDavid told NHL.com at the time. “I think he fits in perfectly in the room, with the group, all that type of stuff.

“When all is said and done, I think it’s the perfect addition.”

He certainly lived up to McDavid’s expectations, at least in the past two games. In the process, he’s helped the Oilers whittle down a 3-0 lead in this best-of-7 series to 3-2.

In Game 4 on Saturday, he set up Mattias Janmark, who gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead 3:11 into the game with teammate Darnell Nurse in the penalty box serving a hooking minor. The Oilers would hold the lead for the remainder of the game on the way to an 8-1 victory.

In Game 5 on Tuesday, he beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with a nifty deke to give Edmonton a 1-0 advantage at 5:30 of the first period with Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak serving a high-sticking minor. Once again, Edmonton would not trail in the game and ended up with a 5-3 victory.