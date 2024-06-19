Maurice finds positives for Panthers heading into Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers have already missed on two swings at knocking out the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.
Now, they must go back to Edmonton for Game 6 at Rogers Place on Friday (8 p.m.; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Despite having their once-commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series reduced to 3-2, the Panthers remain just one victory away from winning the Stanley Cup for the first time and completing the mission they’ve been on since losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the Cup Final last season. That had coach Paul Maurice still feeling pretty good Wednesday.
“It’s still 3-2, I think,” Maurice said. “I’ve got to check when I get back to the office. … You guys are all in a bad [expletive] mood. How can I be the only person in a decent mood here today?”
Had the Panthers gotten to their 3-2 series lead differently, the outside perspective would probably match Maurice’s. They led 3-2 in their past two series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs too -- against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference Second Round and the New York Rangers in the conference final -- and won each in six games.
But after Florida won the first three games of the Cup Final, Edmonton suddenly looks a lot closer in the rearview mirror following a 8-1 win in Game 4 on Saturday and a 5-3 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday. The Oilers are just the fourth team to force a Game 6 after falling behind 3-0 in a best-of-7 Cup Final and are trying to join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only teams to overcome such a deficit to win the Stanley Cup.
Conversely, Florida is trying to avoid the ignominy of becoming the second team to lose in the Cup Final after winning the first three games, and first since the Detroit Red Wings in 1942. Maurice insisted that doesn’t mean all the pressure is on the Panthers’ shoulders now, though.
“I understand the feeling of 3-2 because most series are like that; 3-0 is more of an aberration,” Maurice said. “Pressure, I think we think about these things possibly differently, and I’m not sure that I would agree with the assessment that the pressure has shifted so heavily to us.