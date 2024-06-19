Maurice finds positives for Panthers heading into Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

“… We’ve had something to possibly to protect a 3-0, protect the opportunity. We’ve earned this. Now, we’ve got to protect it, and they would’ve had nothing to protect in Game 4. So, there’s a little bit of a leveling out of what you feel like you have to protect.”

One more loss would mean playing a winner-take-all Game 7 at home on Monday. But with Florida having the day off Wednesday to rest and reset before practicing Thursday and traveling back to Edmonton, Maurice was clearly trying to focus on the positives.

And, in contrast to the lopsided loss in Game 4, there were some in Game 5 for the Panthers.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk came to life to lead their comeback attempt from second-period deficits of 3-0 and 4-1 with a goal (ending a nine-game drought) and an assist after he had one assist in the first four games of the series. Forward Evan Rodrigues also had a goal and an assist and leads Florida with six points (four goals, two assists) in the series.

The Panthers outshot the Oilers 32-24, including 26-14 in the last two periods and had a 76-39 advantage in shot attempts, including 57-24 in the final two periods. The Panthers controlled play 5-on-5, outshooting the Oilers 25-14, and had a 52-23 advantage in 5-on-5 shot attempts.

“The only thing consistent in pro sports is the losing coach says we had our chances,” Maurice said. “That’s not what this is. Our 5-on-5 game [Tuesday] night was as good last night as it’s been all series. That will get you out of bed and get you ready for Game 6.”

But there are also some things that happened in the past two games that would give any coach concern. They include Oilers center Connor McDavid having back-to-back four-point games -- one goal and three assists in Game 4 and two goals and two assists in Game 5 -- after he had a relatively quiet three assists in the first three games.

“I don’t know that is expected goals have increased in the last two; they’ve just gone for him,” Maurice said. “But you would expect that happen. If he gets X number chances, there’s going to be a point-whatever, six or seven percentage that’s going in. He would have a higher percentage than most players, very possibly any player. We’ll have to limit that X, but we also understand that some are going in.”

Florida has been outscored 13-4 in the past two games after outscoring Edmonton 11-4 in the first three. After allowing seven goals on rush plays in Game 3, including six of those at even strength, the Panthers cleaned up that part of their defense, allowing no even-strength goals on rush plays in Game 4.

But Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has come back to earth in the past two games, allowing nine goals on 39 shots for a 6.54 goals-against average and .769 save percentage after stopping 82 of 86 shots for a 1.33 GAA, .953 save percentage and one shutout in winning the first three games.

Special teams have also been a problem; the Panthers have allowed two short-handed goals and three power-play goals in the past two games. Florida is 1-for-16 with two short-handed goals against on the power play in the Cup Final. The short-handed goals put the Panthers in a 1-0 hole early in each game.

“Small steps,” Maurice said. “We’ll start with not giving up short-handed breakaways and then we’ll move on.”