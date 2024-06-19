State Your Case: McDavid's case for Conn Smythe Trophy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Connor McDavid has been taking the Stanley Cup Playoffs by storm.

The Edmonton Oilers captain leads all scorers with 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 23 postseason games. His teammate, defenseman Evan Bouchard, is next with 32 points (six goals, 26 assists).

And if it's even possible, McDavid seems to have taken his game to another level as the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers has progressed.

In the past two games, each an Edmonton victory, McDavid has eight points (three goals, five assists). He's the first player in NHL history with consecutive four-point games at any point in a Cup Final and he's the first active player in the League to have 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in a Cup Final, the highest total of any player since Daniel Briere had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) for the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Final.

McDavid been a big reason why the Oilers, who were down 3-0 in the best-of-7 series on June 13, have a chance to tie the series 3-3 when they host the Panthers in Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday (8 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, CBC, ABC, ESPN+).

But has McDavid done enough to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the postseason -- regardless of what happens the rest of the way?

That's the question facing NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen and staff writer Tracey Myers in this edition of State Your Case.

Myers: You know, I'm terrible at arguing anything and yet I love to play devil's advocate. This is an incredibly difficult one to debate but I'll give it a shot. McDavid has been incredible, no doubt about that. Just look at the stats. But I'm hung up on the if-they-lose part of this. I know it wouldn't be the first time a player on a losing team won the Conn Smythe (please see Mighty Ducks of Anaheim goalie Jean-Sebastien Giguere from the 2003 postseason) but it's still about helping your team win the ultimate prize, right? If the Oilers come up short, how much do you point back to the games where McDavid and others were silent, especially in Games 1-3, when he was stunningly held to three assists? This is where I'm at with this right now.