Canucks turn to Juulsen with Soucy suspended for Game 4 

EDMONTON -- The Vancouver Canucks will employ a “next man up” philosophy, according to coach Rick Tocchet, after defenseman Carson Soucy was suspended one game Monday for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid in the facial area.

“We’ve been doing it all year,” Tocchet said.

As such, defenseman Noah Juulsen will enter the lineup when the Canucks meet the Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round here Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

Soucy was suspended by the NHL Department Player Safety for an incident at the conclusion of Vancouver’s 4-3 victory in Game 3 here Sunday that gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. The second-pair defenseman was apologetic Monday.

“Obviously there wasn’t any intent to get a player up that high, so I kind of think it was an unfortunate incident,” Soucy said. “I think we can just leave it at that.”

McDavid’s reaction to the postgame scrum?

“They play a physical brand of hockey. It’s fun to be a part of,” the Edmonton captain said, tongue planted firmly in cheek.

Soucy has four assists and is plus-3 in nine games in these Stanley Cup Playoffs after finishing with six points (two goals, four assists) and a plus-10 rating in 40 regular-season games.

Juulsen has played one game in these playoffs. He had four penalty minutes in 11:24 of ice time during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the first round in Vancouver on April 23. Juulsen had seven points (one goals, six assists) in 54 games during the regular season.

He said the Canucks’ success this season has been partly due to the ability of players to come into the lineup without missing a beat, no matter how long they’ve been watching games from the press box as healthy scratches.

“I think we’ve done that all year,” Juulsen said. “Guys have been shuttled in and out here and there. And guys that have been brought in, those guys pick it up as well.

“I think obviously the longer you are out, the harder it gets. But I think as a group, we try to stay engaged and stay on it the best we can.”

Juulsen said Soucy’s actions were out of character for his teammate.

“He’s probably the nicest guy on this team,” said Juulsen, who will attempt to help the Canucks take a 3-1 lead back to Vancouver for Game 5 on Thursday.

Tocchet said of Juulsen, “I just think we’re lucky to have him as our seventh defenseman. He’s been a big contributor all year and played in some tough spots.

“We’re really confident in ‘Juuls.’”

Juulsen joins the lineup after the Canucks held McDavid off the score sheet in Game 3. Tocchet said he wasn’t sure about whom Juulsen would pair with Tuesday and may mix up the combinations.

The coach expects both McDavid and fellow forward Leon Draisaitl to come out flying in Game 4 and said it will take team discipline to slow down Edmonton’s dynamic duo.

“You’ve got to make them play defense,” he said. “You’ve got to get in front of them, and you’ve got to make them turn the other way and check you. Muck it up.

“If you let McDavid play 30 minutes just freewheeling, he can do that in his sleep. If you can make him turn a little bit, make him defend, it’s a hard game.

“That’s the way your team should play all the time. Make people defend.”