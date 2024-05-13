Oilers won’t reveal starting goalie for Game 4 of Western 2nd Round

EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch declined to announce his starting goalie for Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

The Oilers trail 2-1 in the best-of-7 series after a 4-3 loss in Game 3 here on Sunday, when Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard.

“I’ll let you guys know tomorrow morning,” Knoblauch said Monday.

Skinner told reporters he didn’t know if he was starting. He is 5-3 with a 3.22 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“I have no idea,” Skinner said. “We’re going to see it on the board tomorrow. … Obviously, you never want to get pulled in a game, you feel like you let down the team, so I have to some work to do to get back at it and learn from the mistakes that I have been making.”

Edmonton outshot Vancouver 45-18 in Game 3 and hit four goal posts. Most of the blame for the loss fell on Skinner, who has a .793 save percentage through the first three games of the series.

He allowed a redirection in front by Elias Lindholm on the power play to get past him at 8:45 of the first period, and two uncontested shots from the slot from Brock Boeser at 13:18 and 18:34, respectively. Lindholm scored his second on a backhand from right in front on the power play at 17:35 of the second period to put Vancouver up 4-2.

Pickard did not allow a goal in the third period for the Oilers, who outshot the Canucks 22-3 but were unable to tie the game.

Skinner admitted he has not been at his best against Vancouver, but also believes he is not far from his regular-season form. He went 36-16-5 with a 2.62 GAA and .905 save percentage in 59 games (57 starts).

“It’s as close as one percent; it’s a very minimal, small little thing that I can do and we could be talking here, laughing about how great I am,” Skinner said. “But that’s just not the case, and I have to be able to find that one percent, find that little bit more, that one more save. I believe if I do that, I can get into the flow of things and I’ll just be able to start playing better.”