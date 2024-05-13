Silovs proving ‘moment is not too big for him’ during Canucks' playoff run

EDMONTON -- Arturs Silovs looked somewhat bewildered when asked to comment on individual saves after backstopping the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Sunday.

The Canucks goalie made 42 saves in the win to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, so he could be excused for not remembering all of them.

“I’m just basically playing my game, practicing my system with our goalie coach [Ian Clark], I’m just trying to manage my game,” Silovs said. “I don’t really think about it, sometimes you have to play in a hostile place, especially having to win away games that are so important. I just think it’s fun to play these games.”

Silovs was not expected to play for Vancouver entering the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith ahead of him on the depth chart. He’s kept the net after taking it from DeSmith, who stepped in when Demko went down with an undisclosed injury after Game 1 of the first round against the Nashville Predators.

Silovs is 4-2-0 in six playoff starts with a 2.65 goals-against average and .908 save percentage since getting the call in Game 4 against the Predators. He went on to win two of three games in that series, outplaying Juuse Saros in the process and is now getting the better of Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner, who was pulled after two periods.