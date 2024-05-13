Silovs makes career-high 42 saves, Canucks edge Oilers in Game 3

Vancouver leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Tuesday.

Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, and Elias Lindholm scored twice for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each had two assists.

Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific. Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard, who made three saves.

Ekholm gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:37 of the first period. Evander Kane's initial shot deflected off the stick of Canucks defenseman Tylers Myers to Ekholm, who scored into an open net from the right circle.

Lindholm tied it 1-1 with his own power-play goal at 8:45, tipping in a wrist shot through traffic by Boeser after Derek Ryan failed to clear the zone.

Boeser gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 13:18. He was left all alone in the right circle and scored blocker side off a pass from Miller, who had drawn both McDavid and Ekholm into the corner.

Boeser then made it 3-1 at 18:34. Pius Suter intercepted a backhand pass from Warren Foegele and fed Boeser, who scored glove side from the bottom of the left circle.

Draisaitl cut it to 3-2 at 3:36 of the second period, burying a one-timer from a sharp angle off a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during a power play.

Lindholm responded with another power-play goal to push it to 4-2 at 17:35.

Bouchard got the Oilers to within 4-3 at 18:44 of the third period. With Pickard on the bench for the extra skater, he scored with a wrist shot from the point that deflected in off Ian Cole.

Edmonton outshot Vancouver 22-3 in the third period and 36-7 after the first period.