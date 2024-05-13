Silovs makes career-high 42 saves, Canucks edge Oilers in Game 3

Boeser has 2 goals, assist for Vancouver, which takes lead in Western 2nd Round

R2, Gm3: Canucks @ Oilers Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Arturs Silovs made a career-high 42 saves, including 21 in the third period, for the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Place on Sunday.

Vancouver leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Tuesday.

Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, and Elias Lindholm scored twice for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each had two assists.

Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific. Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Calvin Pickard, who made three saves.

Ekholm gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:37 of the first period. Evander Kane's initial shot deflected off the stick of Canucks defenseman Tylers Myers to Ekholm, who scored into an open net from the right circle.

Lindholm tied it 1-1 with his own power-play goal at 8:45, tipping in a wrist shot through traffic by Boeser after Derek Ryan failed to clear the zone.

Boeser gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at 13:18. He was left all alone in the right circle and scored blocker side off a pass from Miller, who had drawn both McDavid and Ekholm into the corner.

Boeser then made it 3-1 at 18:34. Pius Suter intercepted a backhand pass from Warren Foegele and fed Boeser, who scored glove side from the bottom of the left circle.

Draisaitl cut it to 3-2 at 3:36 of the second period, burying a one-timer from a sharp angle off a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during a power play.

Lindholm responded with another power-play goal to push it to 4-2 at 17:35.

Bouchard got the Oilers to within 4-3 at 18:44 of the third period. With Pickard on the bench for the extra skater, he scored with a wrist shot from the point that deflected in off Ian Cole.

Edmonton outshot Vancouver 22-3 in the third period and 36-7 after the first period.

Latest News

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule

Panthers remain comfortable in Boston, rally past Bruins in Game 4

Players excited for fresh start with Utah NHL team

Color of Hockey: PWHL's 1st Japan-born player making mark with 'Shiga Shot' 

Bruins have ‘no doubt’ they can extend season after Game 4 loss to Panthers 

Panthers rally, push Bruins to brink with Game 4 win

Stanley Cup visits New York Mets at Citi Field

Canucks ‘need all hands on deck’ against McDavid, Draisaitl in Game 3

3 Keys: Canucks at Oilers, Game 3 of Western 2nd Round

Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Marchand misses Bruins' Game 4 loss

Hurricanes expect ‘dogfight’ in Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round, Kuznetsov says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Lafreniere shedding bust narrative with Rangers on verge of Eastern Final

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 12

3 Keys: Panthers at Bruins, Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

Green hiring as Senators coach ‘amazing news,’ Tkachuk says

Stars defeat Avalanche in Game 3, take lead in Western 2nd Round