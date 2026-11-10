Woll, Flyers hold off Canucks, snap three-game skid

Michael Bunting, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim each scored, and Christian Dvorak had two assists for the Flyers (5-10-5), who ended a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) and are three games into a five-game road trip (1-1-1).

It was Philadelphia’s second win in its past eight games (2-4-2) and follows a 4-3 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored and Leevi Merilainen made 14 saves for the Canucks (3-16-1), who have lost six in a row, all in regulation.

Bunting started on the top line after being a healthy scratch for five straight games and didn’t take long have an impact, putting the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 2:03 of the first period. After sending Dvorak in on a partial breakout that Vancouver defenseman Luke Schenn broke up, Bunting skated onto the loose puck in the slot and snapped his first goal of the season over the glove of Merilainen.

Konecny gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead on the power play at 3:05 of the second period, taking a pass from Matvei Michkov behind the net and snapped a quick shot short side under the blocker from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Flyers forward Tyson Foerster appeared to make it 3-0 off the rush 25 seconds into the third period, but the Canucks successfully challenged for offside.

Lekkerimaki got past Woll on the power play at 12:44 of the third period to cut it to 2-1. Lekkerimaki finished a back-and-forth passing play with Brock Boeser, putting a one-timer from the left face-off circle under the goalie's blocker.

Woll was penalized at 17:11 for pulling his helmet off after a strap came loose and the Canucks pulled Merilainen to create a 6-on-4 advantage, but Sanheim scored short-handed into the empty net at 19:01 for the 3-1 final.