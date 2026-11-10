McDavid pushes season-opening point streak to 19 in Oilers win against Rangers

McDavid became the fourth different player in NHL history with a 19-game season-opening point streak and first since Dany Heatley (22 games from Oct. 5 – Nov. 29, 2005). The others are Wayne Gretzky (three times; longest: 51 games from Oct. 5, 1983 – Jan. 27, 1984) and Mats Sundin (30 games from Oct. 8 – Dec. 10, 1992). He has 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) during the point streak.

McDavid scored the opening goal of the game to put the Oilers up 1-0 at 6:42 of the first period. New York goalie Dylan Garand went to play the puck behind his net, but his attempted pass bounced off the back of the cage, and McDavid pounced on it for the easy put away at the right post.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the second straight game for the Oilers (13-3-3), who have won two of their past three games. Devon Levi made 29 saves.

Jaroslav Chmelar scored the lone goal for the Rangers (10-8-1), who had won three in a row. Garand made 17 saves.

Draisaitl made it 2-0 at 2:59 of the second period. After Vasily Podkilzin mishandled a slap-pass to the slot from Mattias Ekholm, Draisaitl picked up the bouncing puck and put a wrist shot through the legs of Garand. The Rangers challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld after a video review.

Chmelar cut the deficit to 2-1 while short-handed at 5:05. Shortly after New York killed the first penalty of a 5-on-3, Mika Zibanejad collected a loose puck and sent a stretch pass from the Rangers' defensive zone up to Chmelar, who was fresh out of the penalty box. Chmelar skated into the offensive zone and buried a wrist shot glove side on Levi from the right circle.

The Rangers pulled Garand for a 6-on-4 advantage with 1:27 remaining in the third period after Edmonton defenseman Ryan Shea received a penalty for tripping Alexis Lafreniere.

Draisaitl scored a short-handed empty-net goal from the Oilers' defensive zone at 18:47 for the 3-1 final.