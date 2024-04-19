Kucherov wins Art Ross Trophy as NHL’s leading scorer for 2nd time

Lightning forward had 144 points, 4 more than MacKinnon of Avalanche

Nikita Kucherov won the Art Ross Trophy as the leading scorer in the NHL.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward had 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) in 81 games, four more than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (140 points; 51 goals, 89 assists in 82 games) and 12 more than Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (132 points; 32 goals, 100 assists in 76 games).

It's the second time Kucherov has won the award. He recorded a League-leading 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) in 82 games during the 2018-19 season.

This is his second straight season with at least 100 points. He had 113 (30 goals, 83 assists) last season to finish tied for third in the League in scoring. McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy last season with 153 points.

TOR@TBL: Kucherov sets up Point for 100th assist

The 30-year-old also became the fifth player in NHL history to get at least 100 assists in a season, joining McDavid, who also did it this season, Wayne Gretzky (11 times), Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr. He is one of only 10 NHL players with multiple 40 power-play assist seasons, a list led by Gretzky (seven times).

Selected in the second round (No. 58) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Kucherov has 873 points (320 goals, 553 assists) in 725 games over 10 seasons, all with Tampa Bay.

The Lightning (45-29-8), who are the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, play the Atlantic Division No.1 seed Florida Panthers in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference First Round. The Panthers will host Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

