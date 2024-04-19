Kucherov wins Art Ross Trophy as NHL’s leading scorer for 2nd time

Nikita Kucherov won the Art Ross Trophy as the leading scorer in the NHL.

The Tampa Bay Lightning forward had 144 points (44 goals, 100 assists) in 81 games, four more than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (140 points; 51 goals, 89 assists in 82 games) and 12 more than Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (132 points; 32 goals, 100 assists in 76 games).

It's the second time Kucherov has won the award. He recorded a League-leading 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) in 82 games during the 2018-19 season.

This is his second straight season with at least 100 points. He had 113 (30 goals, 83 assists) last season to finish tied for third in the League in scoring. McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy last season with 153 points.