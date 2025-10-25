Kucherov reaches 1,000 NHL points with Lightning

Nikita Kucherov reached 1,000 NHL points with an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on Saturday.

Kucherov achieved the milestone at 12:19 of the second period when he got the secondary assist on a goal by Jake Guentzel that gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead. He then added an assist for point No. 1,001 on Anthony Cirelli's power-play goal that made it 4-3 at 16:45 of the third period. He has 359 goals and 642 assists in 12 seasons, all with the Lightning.

The 32-year-old forward is the 101st player in NHL history to get 1,000 points and the second to do so in Lightning history, joining Steven Stamkos. Stamkos had 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) over 16 seasons with Tampa Bay. He's in his second season with the Nashville Predators.

Among active players, Kucherov is the third-fastest to reach the milestone, doing so in 809 games. Only Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (659) and Sidney Crosby (757) of the Pittsburgh Penguins reached the mark in fewer games.

Kucherov, who won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player in 2018-19, has seven points (two goals, five assists) in six games this season.