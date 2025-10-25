Kucherov reaches 1,000 NHL points with Lightning

32-year-old forward in 12th season with Tampa Bay, hits milestone against Ducks

kuch_1000points

© Mike Carlson/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Nikita Kucherov reached 1,000 NHL points with an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on Saturday.

Kucherov achieved the milestone at 12:19 of the second period when he got the secondary assist on a goal by Jake Guentzel that gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead. He then added an assist for point No. 1,001 on Anthony Cirelli's power-play goal that made it 4-3 at 16:45 of the third period. He has 359 goals and 642 assists in 12 seasons, all with the Lightning.

The 32-year-old forward is the 101st player in NHL history to get 1,000 points and the second to do so in Lightning history, joining Steven Stamkos. Stamkos had 1,137 points (555 goals, 582 assists) over 16 seasons with Tampa Bay. He's in his second season with the Nashville Predators.

Among active players, Kucherov is the third-fastest to reach the milestone, doing so in 809 games. Only Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (659) and Sidney Crosby (757) of the Pittsburgh Penguins reached the mark in fewer games.

Kucherov, who won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player in 2018-19, has seven points (two goals, five assists) in six games this season.

ANA@TBL: Kucherov records milestone point on Guentzel's second goal of game

Selected by the Lightning in the second round (No. 58) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Kucherov leads the NHL with 272 points (83 goals, 189 assists) in 165 games since the start of the 2023-24 season.

Kucherov also has 171 points (53 goals, 118 assists) in 152 Stanley Cup Playoff games and helped the Lightning win the Cup in 2020 (34 points in 25 playoff games) and 2021 (32 points in 23 playoff games). He led the League in postseason scoring in each of Tampa Bay's Cup-winning seasons.

Among his accolades, along with the Hart Trophy, Kucherov is a three-time recipient of the Art Ross Trophy as the player with the most points in the NHL (2018-19; 2023-24; 2024-25) and is a two-time winner of the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association (2018-19; 2024-25).

