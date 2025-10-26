Kucherov reaches 1,000 NHL points, Lightning recover to top Ducks

Forward has 2 assists; Cirelli gets 3 points to help end 4-game slide

Ducks at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov reached 1,000 NHL points, finishing with two assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday.

Kucherov became the 101st NHL player to achieve the milestone and joined Steven Stamkos as the only players in Lightning history to get 1,000 points. He is the third-fastest active player to hit the mark (809 games), behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (659) and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (757).

Anthony Cirelli had two goals and an assist, and Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning (2-4-2), who had lost four in a row and lost their first three home games. Victor Hedman and Brandon Hagel each had two assists, with Hedman getting his 800th NHL point, and Jonas Johansson made 37 saves.

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (4-3-1), who were 2-0-1 in their past three games. Lukas Dostal made 29 saves.

Cirelli scored the game-winner on the power play at 16:45 of the third period. He scored with a wrist shot from the left hash marks off a pass from Kucherov.

Anaheim had tied the game in the third with two goals in 59 seconds.

Ryan Poehling made it 3-2 at 7:11 when he finished off a 2-on-1 by tapping the puck past Johansson off a pass from Ross Johnston.

Terry then tied it at 3-3 at 8:10, scoring from the inside edge of the left circle off a pass by Cutter Gauthier.

Guentzel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 9:10 of the first period, scoring on the rebound of his initial shot from the right circle.

Jacob Trouba tied it 1-1 at 4:42 of the second period, sending a slap shot from the right circle past Johansson to the short side.

Guentzel put the Lightning ahead 2-1 at 12:19 when he redirected a Brayden Point pass with his skate. Kucherov had the secondary assist for his 1,000th point.

Cirelli extended the lead to 3-1 at 14:20, tapping in a rebound at the edge of the crease.

Ducks forward Mikael Granlund left the game after the first period with a lower-body injury.

Latest News

Tavares scores 499th NHL goal in OT, Maple Leafs top Sabres to end 3-game skid

Montour returns to Kraken, wears 'Cam Strong' shirt in honor of late brother

Mantha rocks sneakers designed by his 3-year-old daughter 

Kucherov reaches 1,000 NHL points with Lightning

Bobrovsky, Panthers hand Golden Knights 1st regulation loss in shutout

Cooley, Schmaltz each scores twice, Mammoth top Wild for 6th straight win

Kings, Sabres, Maple Leafs support Dodgers, Blue Jays before Game 2 of World Series

NHL Status Report: Josi week to week for Predators with upper-body injury

Capitals celebrate Ovechkin's 1,500th NHL game with nod to old rap video

Swayman, Bruins hang on against Avalanche to end 6-game skid

Zegras, Flyers rally for shootout win against Islanders

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Montour returns for Kraken after brother dies of ALS

Reichel traded to Canucks by Blackhawks for 4th-round pick in 2027 Draft

Islanders post cute throwback picture of Warren before 1st game

Laine to miss 3-4 months for Canadiens after core muscle surgery

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season