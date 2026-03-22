Kucherov ‘on quite a run’ with Lightning, takes NHL scoring lead

EDMONTON -- Nikita Kucherov has the ability to make offense look easy, but it’s more than just raw talent.

The 32-year-old forward prides himself in a relentless work ethic, which has made him one of the most prolific offensive players in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I think it’s just the love for the game I have,” Kucherov said following a four-point performance in a 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. “I like to study. I like to watch players on different teams and add it to my game what they have. Just be consistent as much as I can and try to go out there, help my team play the right way and execute.”

With two goals and two assists against Edmonton, which included his first career short-handed goal, Kucherov took the lead in the NHL scoring race. He has 118 points (40 goals, 78 assists) in 64 games and surpassed Oilers center Connor McDavid, who scored in the loss and has 116 points (38 goals, 78 assists) in 71 games.

“It’s easy to think he’s just gifted,” Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser said. “He’s talented, he sees the game so well, but it just doesn’t come from nothing.

“The amount of work he puts in and just the little details you probably wouldn’t even think about -- the video analysis, where he looks at every player, looks at every tendency, knows the way their stick moves from a timing standpoint, when to give a pass -- all the little details that very few people think about, and he just knows it inside and out.”