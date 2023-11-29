Biggest surprises of 1st quarter this season debated

The 2023-24 NHL season has been a wild ride since it started Oct. 6.

There have been surprises, there have been disappointments. Personal milestones have been achieved. Rookies have surprised, as have cast-aside veterans.

Some teams have far exceeded expectations, others have fallen incredibly short of their preseason press clippings.

Storylines are abundant, for sure, but what are the biggest surprises in the first quarter of the season, which arrived during game play Tuesday?

We asked 10 NHL.com staffers. Here, in alphabetical order, are the things they found most surprising in the first 336 games of the season.