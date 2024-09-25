Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
Training Camp Buzz: Jack Hughes to make preseason debut for Devils
Lindgren week to week for Rangers; Marchand practices in full for Bruins; Dahlin hopeful for Sabres preseason game in Germany
New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes will make his preseason debut for the Devils against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MNMT).
The 23-year-old forward was sidelined twice totaling 16 games last season before it was announced April 9 he would miss the final four games to have shoulder surgery.
"I'm excited to get to know him better in the game setting," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We've had some really good talks and spent a fair bit of time together, talking through different things, but to see him in game action and looking to see him embody a lot of the things we're talking about as a team will be good. He's going to bring his skill set to the game, which we're really excited about, because there's the work habits, and the structure that we want to have as a team that we need him to lead the way in that regard as well."
Hughes, who was alongside Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt during the morning skate, had 74 points (27 goals, 47 assists) and nine power-play goals in 62 games last season.
Dawson Mercer will also make his preseason debut for the Devils after the forward signed a three-year, $12 million contract Sept. 20. Erik Haula returned to a gameday skate for the first time since the start of training camp due to an illness, but the forward will not be in the lineup.
Defenseman Brett Pesce is skating on his own but remains week to week as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a fractured fibula.
The Devils begin the regular season against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Oct. 4-5. -- Mike G. Morreale
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand was a full participant Wednesday, one day after practicing in a noncontact jersey in his first action with the rest of the team.
The Bruins captain revealed Sept. 3 that he had three separate procedures on his elbow, groin and abdomen during the offseason, which delayed his availability at training camp.
"It feels good to be out there without a noncontact jersey and be part of full practice," Marchand said. "Hopefully as things progress here, [I'll] get into a couple games by the end of camp and feel good for the season."
Boston's next two preseason games are at the New York Rangers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, MSG) and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+).
The 36-year-old forward played all 82 games last season, when he had 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists). Despite missing the start of camp, Marchand said he never had any doubt about his availability for the season opener at the Florida Panthers on Oct. 8 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+).
"The fitness level feels fine. It's more the pace of bodies coming at you and timing, making plays under pressure," Marchand said. "You normally have two to three months to practice that. … So, getting that back is a little bit off right now, but every day I feel conditioning is catching up." -- Joe Pohoryles
New York Rangers
Ryan Lindgren is week to week because of an upper-body injury.
The defenseman was injured in a fight with New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield in the first period of a 6-4 preseason win on Tuesday. Lindgren played 1:29 on two shifts prior to receiving a game misconduct for instigating.
Rangers forward Artemi Panarin did not practice Wednesday and is day to day. He left the game Tuesday in the third period because of a lower-body injury.
Panarin led New York and was fourth in the NHL last season with 120 points (49 goals, 71 assists). in 82 games.
The Rangers next plays a preseason game against the Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, MSG) and opens the regular season at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9 (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX).
Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin is hopeful he will be able to play against EHC Red Bull Munchen at SAP Garden in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany on Friday (2:30 p.m. ET; NHLN) after skating in a regular jersey in practice Wednesday.
The defenseman skated in a noncontact practice jersey Tuesday before the Sabres left Buffalo for Munich. It was his first practice since sustaining an injury a few minutes into the first training camp practice last week.
"I'm getting back to 100 percent," Dahlin said. "It's up to [coach] Lindy [Ruff], so we'll see what happens."
Ruff said he was happy with how Dahlin looked in practice Wednesday and is looking forward to him getting through another fast-paced, energetic workout Thursday before determining his availability for the preseason game Friday.
"He looked like he got through the [practice] really well," Ruff said. "I am really feeling if tomorrow is a good day there shouldn't be any restrictions on him playing."
Dahlin, who skated on his own for a few days before joining the team in practice Tuesday, was paired with defenseman Henri Jokiharju for the second straight day.
"Finally back with the crew," Dahlin said. "It's been a few mentally tough days to be outside the group and now it's good to be back and work hard again."
Dahlin tied for the Sabres lead with 59 points last season. He had an NHL career-high 20 goals and led Buffalo with 39 assists.
"I'm back on track," he said.
The Sabres begin the regular season against the Devils in Prague in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Oct. 4-5. -- Dan Rosen
New York Islanders
Patrick Roy has "zero" concern that Ilya Sorokin has missed the first week of training camp after having back surgery during the offseason.
"I had to remove a lymph node one year," said the Islanders coach, a former NHL goalie with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. "It wasn't my best start, but I felt like I was fine, so I feel like he's going to be fine as well."
Sorokin has been on the ice but has not practiced with the Islanders since they opened camp last Thursday. The 29-year-old goalie is entering the first season of an eight-year contract he signed July 1, 2023.
The Islanders play their season opener Oct. 10 against the Utah Hockey Club at UBS Arena. New York would likely begin with Semyon Varlamov and Marcus Hogberg if Sorokin is still unavailable.
"We have two very good goaltenders, and we're just going to manage the situation day by day or game-by-game," Roy said. "So no, I'm not concerned." --Stefen Rosner
Chicago Blackhawks
Artyom Levshunov skated on his own prior to practice on Wednesday but the timeline for the Blackhawks defenseman to return hasn't changed.
General manager Kyle Davidson said Friday that Levshunov, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, would be out another four weeks after sustaining a right foot injury earlier in September. The 18-year-old was injured blocking a shot off his foot in a practice.
"It's progressing well," coach Luke Richardson said Wednesday. "The guys that were on the ice with him said it's hard to corral him to get off. He's excited to be out there, for sure. It'll be nice to have him (at practice) whenever we get him."
Levshunov, the third-youngest player in men's college hockey last season, was tied for 10th among NCAA defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games with Michigan State. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and was selected for the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Freshman Team. Levshunov led the Big Ten with a plus-27 rating.
The Blackhawks play their preseason opener against the Detroit Red Wings at United Center on Wednesday, and begin the regular-season at the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 8. -- Tracey Myers
Florida Panthers
Tomas Nosek could miss a couple of weeks with an upper-body injury, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday.
The 32-year-old forward had to be helped off the ice after slamming into the end boards during Florida's 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators in its preseason opener Sunday.
"It's going to take a few days to know the extent of this injury," Maurice said. "It depends on how fast he heals. But this is not going to be short term; we're weeks, not days, from where we're at right now."
Nosek was charging the net when he was tripped by the stick of Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Maurice said Nosek did not sustain a concussion.
"We are waiting for signs,'' Maurice said. "There weren't any, still aren't any, so we're confident."
Nosek, who had six points (two goals, four assists) in 36 games for the New Jersey Devils last season, is penciled in as the Panthers' fourth-line center for when they open this season against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 8. But with Nosek potentially out until then, Maurice said the competition for that spot is open.
Rookie forward Mackie Samoskevich, who could play on the right side of Florida's third line, has missed most of training camp because of an upper-body injury.
The 21-year-old took part in his first practice Saturday but wore a noncontact jersey. He did not play in either preseason game Sunday and was missing from practice Tuesday.
"It didn't get worse; we just want to get him cleaned up," Maurice said. "My expectation is that he practices towards the weekend, either by Friday or Saturday."
The Panthers play their next preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET). -- George Richards
Vancouver Canucks
Teddy Blueger and Kevin Lankinen joined the Canucks in a full practice for the first time on Tuesday.
Blueger missed the start of training camp last Thursday after having what general manager Patrik Allvin called "minor lower-body surgery" in the summer. The center eventually took part in some training camp sessions wearing a noncontact jersey, but Tuesday was his first day practicing as a full participant.
"Great to be with the guys, kind of pick up the pace a little bit, test yourself against some contact, protecting the puck, pushing on guys, different stuff like that. it was good," Blueger said, adding he was "very confident" he'd be ready for the first game of the regular season against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 9. "Obviously, the rehab process isn't always really smooth -- two steps forwards, one step back sometimes -- so there's no guarantees, but I played with a guy last year who had the same exact procedure done at the same time as I did, and he was back at plenty of time to start the year."
Lankinen signed a one-year, $875,000 contract as an unrestricted free agent on Sunday amid concerns No. 1 goalie Thatcher Demko might not be ready to start the season while he recovers from a lower-body injury sustained in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lankinen spent the last two seasons with the Nashville Predators.
"I was just keeping it calm and waiting for the right opportunity to show up," Lankinen said. "We've been talking with a lot of teams over this time frame … had some good discussions with several teams and when this opportunity turned out, I kind of did the research, did the homework, and felt like it would be a good fit." -- Kevin Woodley
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews did not practice Wednesday, one day after departing midway through practice because of what coach Craig Berube referred to as an "upper-body thing," although he said the issue is no cause for concern.
"It's nothing serious," Berube said Tuesday. "He should be fine."
The Maple Leafs captain centered a line between left wing Steven Lorentz and right wing Mitch Marner before leaving practice.
Matthews had one goal and was plus-1 in his preseason debut, a 6-5 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
Forward Calle Jarnkrok did not practice Tuesday and is day to day with a lower-body injury. Jarnkrok was minus-1 Sunday.
Lorentz, who is attending Maple Leafs training camp on a professional tryout, returned to practice for the first time since Sept. 19, missing the previous three days because of an upper-body injury. -- Dave McCarthy
San Jose Sharks
Macklin Celebrini returned to Sharks practice Wednesday, one day after leaving early with a minor lower-body injury.
"[He's] dealing with a little something, nothing crazy," coach Ryan Warsofsky said Tuesday. "He'll be fine. It is a lower-body thing. It is a little bit of everything. He's been through a lot, the last 2-3 weeks, from the travel and whatnot. We're just trying to watch him a little."
Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, was part of the Sharks' second group on the ice at training camp, which consisted of the nongame group for the preseason game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (a 4-3 loss).
Celebrini had a goal and an assist in his NHL preseason debut, a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.
Forward Thomas Bordeleau is week to week with a lower-body injury.
He had 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 27 games with the Sharks last season and 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 35 with San Jose of the American Hockey League.
"It is going to be close," Warsofsky said about Bordeleau being ready for the regular-season opener against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 10 (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU). -- Max Miller