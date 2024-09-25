Training Camp Buzz: Jack Hughes to make preseason debut for Devils

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes will make his preseason debut for the Devils against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MNMT).

The 23-year-old forward was sidelined twice totaling 16 games last season before it was announced April 9 he would miss the final four games to have shoulder surgery.

"I'm excited to get to know him better in the game setting," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We've had some really good talks and spent a fair bit of time together, talking through different things, but to see him in game action and looking to see him embody a lot of the things we're talking about as a team will be good. He's going to bring his skill set to the game, which we're really excited about, because there's the work habits, and the structure that we want to have as a team that we need him to lead the way in that regard as well."

Hughes, who was alongside Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt during the morning skate, had 74 points (27 goals, 47 assists) and nine power-play goals in 62 games last season.

Dawson Mercer will also make his preseason debut for the Devils after the forward signed a three-year, $12 million contract Sept. 20. Erik Haula returned to a gameday skate for the first time since the start of training camp due to an illness, but the forward will not be in the lineup.

Defenseman Brett Pesce is skating on his own but remains week to week as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a fractured fibula.

The Devils begin the regular season against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal on Oct. 4-5.