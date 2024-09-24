NHL Training Camp Buzz: Lindholm day to day, won't play this week for Bruins

Washington Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois will make his preseason debut for the Capitals against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN) after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19. Dubois will center a line with Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson on his wings.

"It's not the regular season, but it's a step towards that and it's a step towards good habits, a step towards winning hockey games," Dubois said. "Scrimmages are fine, but there's nothing like a preseason game against other teams. You're not as scared to shoot the puck. You're not as scared to get in it physically. So it's exciting."

Forwards Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Protas will also play for Washington. It will be the first time the brothers will play in any kind of game together and the first NHL preseason game for Ilya Protas after the Capitals selected the 18-year-old in the third round (No. 75) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

"In a preseason game, for sure when you put the NHL jersey on, it's something different and we have to be proud and just take on the chance and have fun," said Aliaksei Protas, who had 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 78 games with Washington last season. "… Playing together is something we couldn't even dream of and it's going to be fun."

Ilya expects to be nervous but said it will help having his brother playing in the game too.

"This is really a special moment for us and just have fun and enjoy it," Ilya Protas said. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said defenseman Rasmus Sandin is traveling to Washington from Sweden after a delay with his visa caused him to miss the first four days of training camp. --Tom Gulitti