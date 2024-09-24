Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Lindholm day to day, won't play this week for Bruins
Dubois to make Capitals debut; Boldy week to week for Wild with lower-body injury
Boston Bruins
Elias Lindholm is day to day, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.
The center, who was the Bruins' biggest free-agent acquisition of the offseason, has remained off the ice since the first day of training camp Thursday.
On Sunday, Montgomery said Lindholm was going to skate Monday and return to practice for the team's skate Tuesday ahead of its preseason game against the Washington Capitals, but that "didn't materialize."
"Didn't give it a go today just because of where he's at," Montgomery said. "He's day to day, not going to play this week."
The Bruins have not disclosed the reason that Lindholm is off the ice, with Montgomery saying Friday they were just being extra cautious, indicating the issue was something like soreness.
Max Jones, another free agent acquired by the Bruins this offseason, is also day-to-day and could potentially play by the end of the week, Montgomery said. -- Amalie Benjamin
Washington Capitals
Pierre-Luc Dubois will make his preseason debut for the Capitals against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN) after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19. Dubois will center a line with Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson on his wings.
"It's not the regular season, but it's a step towards that and it's a step towards good habits, a step towards winning hockey games," Dubois said. "Scrimmages are fine, but there's nothing like a preseason game against other teams. You're not as scared to shoot the puck. You're not as scared to get in it physically. So it's exciting."
Forwards Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Protas will also play for Washington. It will be the first time the brothers will play in any kind of game together and the first NHL preseason game for Ilya Protas after the Capitals selected the 18-year-old in the third round (No. 75) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
"In a preseason game, for sure when you put the NHL jersey on, it's something different and we have to be proud and just take on the chance and have fun," said Aliaksei Protas, who had 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 78 games with Washington last season. "… Playing together is something we couldn't even dream of and it's going to be fun."
Ilya expects to be nervous but said it will help having his brother playing in the game too.
"This is really a special moment for us and just have fun and enjoy it," Ilya Protas said. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said defenseman Rasmus Sandin is traveling to Washington from Sweden after a delay with his visa caused him to miss the first four days of training camp. --Tom Gulitti
Minnesota Wild
Matt Boldy is week to week for the Wild because of a lower-body injury.
The 23-year-old forward did not practice Monday. He had an NHL career-high 69 points (29 goals, 40 assists) in 75 games last season, his third with Minnesota.
Coach John Hynes said the injury isn't "major" and he expects Boldy to be ready for the Wild season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct.10.
Boldy practiced and spoke with the media Saturday. The team had the day off Sunday. He is expected to be a second-line right wing alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson.
Selected by Minnesota with the No. 12 pick at the 2019 NHL Draft, Boldy has 171 points (75 goals, 96 assists) in 203 regular-season games and four points (one goal, three assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games. -- Jessi Pierce
Montreal Canadiens
Kirby Dach played in his first game in nearly a year for the Canadiens against the Philadelphia Flyers at Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday.
The 23-year-old center sustained a season-ending knee injury in the Canadiens' second game last season on Oct. 14, 2023. Dach played on a line with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook.
"I'm definitely looking still to take steps personally and making sure that I feel good and confident in my game and can get it back to a place where I felt it was last year and keep taking steps from that," Dach said.
"As a line, I think just building chemistry and working together and being in these games now against other teams you're going to start to find spacing with each other and where each other is going to be on the ice."
Selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach has 99 points (33 goals, 66 assists) in 212 regular-season games with Montreal and Chicago, and six points (one goal, five assists) in nine playoff games. -- Sean Farrell
Pittsburgh Penguins
Erik Karlsson has started skating on an individual basis but remains day to day with an upper-body injury.
The defenseman worked alone before practices Saturday and Monday with a scheduled day off Sunday.
Karlsson, entering his second season with the Penguins, has been held out since training camp opened Wednesday.
When healthy, the 34-year-old is likely to continue a defense pair with Marcus Pettersson. Sebastian Aho is currently with Pettersson.
Karlsson led Pittsburgh's defensemen with 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists) last season. Kris Letang was second with 51 points (10 goals, 41 assists).
Matt Grzelcyk, who signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract July 1, has been with Letang through the first four full-team sessions on what could be listed as the top pair.
Karlsson should also resume his role at the point on the top power play.
Letang, there through most of his first 17 seasons in Pittsburgh, took over for Karlsson on Monday, the first day the Penguins worked on special teams. Forwards Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell filled out the rest of the unit.
Pittsburgh's power play ranked 30th in the NHL (15.3 percent) last season. David Quinn was hired as an assistant June 12, replacing Todd Reirden as coach of the power play.
"It changes a lot," Letang said. "He brings new ideas, obviously. Everybody has his own vision. ... He wants to bring certain details that he thinks we should exploit. There's always an adaptation and new ideas flowing." -- Wes Crosby
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin missed his fifth day of training camp Monday.
The 29-year-old goalie has yet to participate in Islanders training camp after sustaining an upper-body injury during offseason workouts that required back surgery.
"He's been on the ice," coach Patrick Roy said. "That's about it."
The team did not provide an answer as to whether he's been facing shots. Sorokin went 25-19-12 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 56 games (55 starts) last season.
General manager Lou Lamoriello shared before the start of camp that Sorokin could miss the first few days. Sorokin is entering the first of an eight-year contract that he signed July 1, 2023.
Semyon Varlamov signed a four-year contract July 1, 2023. New York also signed Marcus Hogberg to a two-year contract May 7, and Keith Kinkaid is in camp on a professional tryout.
Defenseman Mike Reilly did not skate Monday.
"He just didn't feel good today," Roy said. Reilly, 31, played 59 games with the Islanders last season after being claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers. He signed a one-year contract July 1. -- Stefen Rosner
Edmonton Oilers
Darnell Nurse is "confident" he will be ready when the Oilers open the season against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 9, but the defenseman is not certain he will be able to play in any preseason games.
Nurse is still recovering from an undisclosed injury sustained in the Stanley Cup Final but took part in the opening day of training camp on Thursday, participating in all the drills.
"It's a fluid thing," Nurse said. "I'll take it day by day, but I'm feeling good out there."
Nurse sustained the injury in the first period of Game 2 against the Panthers on a hit from forward Evan Rodrigues. Nurse was limited to seven shifts over the course of the rest of the game, but did play the remainder of the series, which Edmonton lost in seven games.
He said the injury affected his offseason routine.
"It kind of forced me to kick my feet up and relax for the first time, and it was good," Nurse said. "For me, I just relaxed got away from everything and reset. It was a great summer."
Edmonton opened its preseason with a 3-2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.
"I absolutely do," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said when asked if he thought Nurse would be ready for the regular season. "I haven't been able to talk to him today, but I think he feels pretty good. I'm very confident he'll play at least two exhibition games." -- Derek Van Diest