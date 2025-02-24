NHL Trade Buzz: Marchand has ‘always planned’ on staying with Bruins

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand wants to remain in Boston but knows that he is a candidate to be traded before the Deadline.

The Bruins forward and captain becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Marchand, who has played his entire 16-season NHL career with Boston, has 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 58 games.

“I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career,” Marchand said after practice Monday. “That hasn’t changed. They’re aware of that. I think everyone’s aware of that. It’s a gift to be playing for this team and I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. So yeah, it’s always been a goal.”

When general manager Don Sweeney addressed the media Sunday, he said the Bruins would take a “more cautious approach” than in the past to the Deadline. That could include trading pieces of the current roster, including Marchand, to bolster the team for the future, especially with defenseman Hampus Lindholm likely out for the rest of the season, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy out indefinitely.

Asked whether he feels like he has some control over the situation, given his standing with the team, Marchand said, “We’re obviously in talks and I feel like I understand where I’m at personally.”